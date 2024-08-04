The US embassy in Nigeria is moving to a new visa services provider starting August 26, 2024, and has ceased new visa application

The embassy said all current non-immigrant visa interview appointments would remain valid, but new applicants must create another user accounts

The embassy also issued cautions to the various categories of US visa applicants due to changes

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The US embassy in Abuja and the consulate in Lagos will move to a new visa services provider starting August 26, 2024.

The embassy also said access to the old visa service provider's website and services would cease on August 16.

The US Embassy in Nigeria picks new visa service provider. Photo credit: xia yuan

Source: Getty Images

In an online statement, it said all current non-immigrant visa interview appointments on or before August 16 will, however, remain valid, adding that applicants can continue using ustraveldocs.com.

New visa development

The statement further noted that for existing and prospective applicants between August 16 and August 26, 2024, people would not be able to make a new visa appointment, cancel or reschedule an existing one, or access customer service.

The statement added:

"This means you will not be able to cancel or reschedule your appointment from August 16, 2024, and will have no access to customer service."

“You should print your appointment confirmation letter before August 16, 2024, and we strongly encourage you to attend your visa interview if possible.

“If your interview is scheduled for August 26, 2024, or later: No further action is required, but you will no longer have access to your ustraveldocs.com account after August 16, 2024.

“This means you will not be able to cancel or reschedule your appointment after August 16, 2024, and will not have access to customer service.

“Beginning August 26, 2024, check here for a link to the new visa services website and updated information on creating a new user account.

“You must create this new account to review your account information, make changes, submit requests, or contact customer service.

“Print your appointment confirmation letter before August 16, 2024, in case you experience technical issues creating your new account.”

Visa appointments

The embassy cautioned that persons who have paid the visa application fee but have not scheduled an interview should schedule a visa appointment as soon as possible.

The embassy said:

“If you have paid the visa application fee but have not scheduled an interview, we strongly encourage you to schedule a visa appointment as soon as possible and read the information provided above based on your interview date.”

“If you have not paid the visa application fee and are planning to travel to the United States in August 2024: We strongly encourage you to pay the visa application fee and schedule your visa appointment as soon as possible, and read the information provided above based on your interview date.

“If you have not paid the MRV fee and are planning to travel to the United States after August 26, 2024, you may wish to wait until then to begin the nonimmigrant visa process.”

Answering US visa interview questions

In a related story, an immigration lawyer says it is important to know how to answer questions asked by visa officers at the US embassy.

The lady, Lelia Adams, noted that knowing how to correctly answer the US visa interview questions would improve one's chances of getting a visa.

She said the US visa officer would likely ask what the applicant does for a living, the purpose of the visa and why the journey at the time.

Source: Legit.ng