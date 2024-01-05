An immigration lawyer says it is important to know how to answer questions asked by visa officers at the US embassy

A lady who is an immigration lawyer shared vital tips on how to respond to questions during a US visa interview.

In a helpful video she shared on the TikTok handle of Esien Law Firm, the lady knowing the questions would prepare applicants on how to answer them rightly.

According to her, one of the questions the visa officer asks is what the applicant does for a living.

How to answer US visa interview questions

To answer this question, she said the applicant must respond intelligently by extending the answer to cover other things the visa officer might want to know concerning their job.

Also, the applicant might be asked how long they intend to stay in the US if granted the visa.

The lady said in response to this, the applicant should give a definite answer about when they are coming back and why they won't stay longer.

She said the applicant could be asked why they chose to travel at the time they were applying for the US visa. She said the response should state the reason for the journey at that time.

Reactions to list of US visa interview questions

