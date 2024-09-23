A courageous Nigerian lady has opened up after she was denied a United States visa to study in America

The young lady lamented that she got accepted to 18 schools and committed to one and had expected to be given a US visa

When asked what could have led to her visa rejection at the embassy, the Nigerian lady shared what she noticed

A Nigerian youth's attempt to further her studies in the United States hit the rocks as she was denied a visa.

Taking to TikTok, the unlucky lady, Udochi, broke the news of her visa rejection and what transpired.

Udochi said she was accepted to 18 schools overseas. The image on the right is for illustration and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Asiandelight, TikTok/@udochi.tk

Source: Getty Images

Udochi accepted to 18 schools overseas

Udochi recalled how she put in the work for years and made the necessary preparations for graduate studies abroad.

What remained was to get her visa. However, she did not scale through as her visa application was denied. Udochi said she shed tears after her failed visa interview. When quizzed in the comment section, Udochi revealed:

"I was accepted to 18 schools in total but committed to Anderson University IN."

Why was Udochi's visa denied

In the comment section, some netizens asked Udochi why her visa was rejected. The young lady replied:

"Denied because of home ties…(I think) and questions concerning relatives in the US set me aback."

Watch the video below:

People sent Udochi words of encouragement

Koko❤️ said:

"My US visa got denied twice this year and it put me in a really bad place but I’m glad I’m over it now….I hope you feel better soon and don’t give up."

Kemisola Zainab said:

"I can't wait for you to make another video of how ur visa was approved again."

luminarilines said:

"You fall down you get back up again. You are going to get it by the Grace of God."

Victoria🦋❤️ said:

"My US visa was denied around March too."

Splackgram said:

"US embassy and Denial.

"My sister, apply to UK, Canadan, France, Poland, Netherlands but you see that US just leave am for them."

COACH JOHN said:

"I was approved once without any problem from the VO, I was also shocked, I went to the embassy with a nursing program admission, I was the first to get an approval that day."

Nevaeh 🌚💫 said:

"Studying in the US you'd definitely need a scholarship, and also SAT.

"With it, it would be pretty hard for your visa to get denied as long as you've got your I-20 from the school."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had denied a Nigerian man a student visa after he presented N100 million as proof of funds.

Nigerian girl banned from entering Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl seeking a visa to Canada got banned for five years after she made a costly mistake.

The student who desired to travel to Canada contacted an agent to assist her. When it was time to provide proof of funds, the student confessed that she had no proof of funds to tender.

Ewatomi H, who shared the story on X, said the agent assured the student that he would print a bank statement for her and everything would be alright. However, the agent carried out an unacceptable process, which caused the embassy to ban the student for five years.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng