Vice President Kamala Harris has surpassed President Donald Trump as the bookmaker's favourite to win the November election, with a 51.8% chance of winning compared to Trump's 46.9%

This marks a significant shift in favour of Harris, with her chances rising by more than 4.5 points in the past 24 hours, while Trump's have plummeted by four

Harris is also widely seen as the winner of the first presidential debate, with Polymarket bookmakers giving her a 98% chance of being judged the winner

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States - Vice President Kamala Harris has become the bookmaker's favourite to win the November election, surpassing President Donald Trump after a strong showing in the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, September 10.

According to the Election Betting Odds tracker, which consolidates numbers from four separate markets, Harris now has a 51.8% chance of winning, compared to Trump's 46.9%.

Forbes notes that this marks a significant shift in favour of Harris, with her chances rising by more than 4.5 points in the past 24 hours, while Trump's have plummeted by four.

Kamala Harris vs Trump: Platform-by-platform breakdown

Polymarket: Harris and Trump now have a 49% chance of winning, a shift from previous weeks where Trump was heavily favoured.

Smarkets: Harris has a 51.55% chance of winning, up from 47.5% last week, while Trump's odds have dropped to 46.3%.

PredictIt: Harris has expanded her lead, with odds of 56 cents per share (roughly equating to a 56% chance), compared to Trump's 47 cents per share.

Kamala Harris vs Trump: Debate winner consensus

Meanwhile, Polymarket bookmakers believe Harris has a 98% chance of being judged the winner of Tuesday night's debate in consolidated post-debate snap polls.

Harris also reportedly leads Trump by 2.7% in national polls, according to FiveThirtyEight's weighted average.

Forbes noted that, unlike other betting markets, PredictIt only allows participation by US residents who are 18 or older.

The global media company further stated that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has proposed a ban on all election-related betting in the US derivatives market following a lawsuit by PredictIt.

Harris, Trump cross swords on China and economy in debate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harris and Trump clashed on China and economic issues during the debate, with the Democratic candidate saying he "sold us out" on China while the former president declared "they've destroyed the economy."

"He ended up selling American chips to China to help them improve and modernize their military," said Harris in her first debate with Trump ahead of the November 5 election.

"(He) basically sold us out when a policy about China should be in making sure the United States of America wins the competition for the 21st century," she added.

