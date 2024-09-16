Former President Donald Trump assured supporters he is "safe and well" following an alleged assassination attempt at his Florida golf resort

The FBI is investigating the incident as an "attempted assassination" after a Secret Service agent opened fire on the suspect

The White House through Vice President Kamala Harris expressed relief that Trump was unharmed

West Palm Beach, Florida — Former U.S. President Donald Trump reassured supporters that he is “safe and well” following what authorities described as a potential assassination attempt at his golf resort in Florida.

The Secret Service intervened after an armed individual was spotted near the property.

Trump broke his silence on the incident with a statement posted on his fundraising website.

He said:

“FEAR NOT! I am safe and well, and no one was hurt. Thank God!

“But there are people in this world who will do whatever it takes to stop us. I will not stop fighting for you. I will Never Surrender.”

He concluded by thanking his supporters, saying:

“I will always love you for supporting me. Through our UNITY, we will Make America Great Again.”

FBI investigating ‘attempted assassination’

The FBI confirmed that it is investigating what it called an “attempted assassination” after a Secret Service agent opened fire on a man suspected of being armed near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course.

Trump had been golfing at the time, taking a break from his presidential campaign.

At a joint press briefing, officials from the FBI, Secret Service, and local law enforcement explained that a Secret Service agent, positioned one hole ahead of Trump on the course, spotted an individual carrying a firearm near the boundary of the resort.

The agent acted swiftly, firing at the suspect to neutralize the potential threat.

White House speaks on alleged threat to Trump's life

The White House issued a statement, with both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris expressing relief that Trump was unharmed.

She said:

“Violence has no place in America,” Harris posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter)."

