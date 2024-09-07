Kamala Harris, the United States vice president and democrat presidential candidate in the November election, has been tipped as the winner of the forthcoming poll

Allan Lichtman, a renowned historian and prophet of presidential elections in the US, gave the prediction using 13 keys

According to Lichtman, eight of the keys favour Harris, while three favour Trump and the two other keys are on foreign policy, which is unpredictable

Renowned historian and election forecaster Allan Lichtman has predicted the November 2024 presidential election between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in the United States.

Lichtman, who has correctly predicted 9 out of the last 10 presidential elections, uses a system of 13 "keys" or true-false questions to determine the outcome. These keys assess the strength and performance of the White House party.

Harris will defeat Donal Trump - Historian Allah Lichtman Photo Credit: @KamalaHarris, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Kamala Harris vs Trump: US election results predicted

The prophet of the United States presidential election made the prediction in a video posted on CNN on Friday, September 6.

Lichtman's keys include factors such as midterm election results, primary contests, economic performance, social unrest, scandal, charisma, and foreign policy successes and failures. Based on his analysis, 8 keys favour Kamala Harris, while 3 favour Donald Trump.

However, Lichtman notes that foreign policy is unpredictable and could impact the outcome. Despite this, he believes Harris will win the White House, citing his system's accuracy in previous elections, except for the 2000 race between Bush and Gore.

Lichtman emphasizes the importance of voter participation, stating, "The outcome is up to you, so get out and vote."

How Harris became Democrat presidential candidate

Harris had become the presidential candidate of the Democrat following the withdrawal of President Joe Biden in the forthcoming presidential election.

The vice president was subsequently endorsed by the party's bigwigs, including former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle.

Obama believes that Harris has the vision, leadership skills, and character to be an outstanding President of the United States. He is honoured to endorse her and looks forward to seeing the incredible things she will accomplish.

Tinubu reacts to Trump's assassination attempt

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu reacted to the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump.

The president said the development was distasteful, noting that violence has no place in a democracy.

Tinubu then sympathized with the former US President and other victims of the attack and wished them quick relief.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng