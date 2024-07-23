Global star Beyoncé has permitted Kamala Harris to use her song, 'Freedom', as its official campaign song

The deputy to US President Joe Biden will run against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on November 5, 2024

Reports have it that Kamala has already begun making political statements with the power-inducing hit track

According to recent reports, American pop star Beyoncé Knowles has permitted Kamala Harris to use her famous song Freedom as the official anthem for her 2024 presidential campaign.

Harris, the likely Democratic contender and deputy to US President Joe Biden, will run against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on November 5, 2024.

Beyoncé supports Kamala Harris with her song for campaign. Credit: @beyonce, @kamalaharris

Source: Instagram

It was reported that the vice president made an impressive entrance on Monday, July 22, walking out to the song during her first visit to her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, which was rebranded after Joe Biden stepped down from the race.

Harris was greeted by campaign officials and fans, and the penultimate song from Bey's 2016 album Lemonade, featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar, played in the background.

A source told CNN that just hours before her appearance, the 32-time Grammy winner's officials were alleged to have given her permission to use Freedom as her campaign hymn.

According to the song's writer, Carla Marie Williams, the lyrics of Freedom, "I'm a keep running, 'cause a winner don't quit on themselves," has clear political overtones.

Biden gives reason for endorsing Kamala Harris

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, calling his decision to choose her as his running mate in 2020 the "best decision" he made. He urged Democrats to unite behind Harris and work together to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement thanking President Biden for his leadership and selfless act of withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race. She praised Biden for putting the American people and the country above all else, a trait she noted he has demonstrated throughout his service life.

Source: Legit.ng