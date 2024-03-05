Instagram and Facebook are down, and millions of users on the social media platforms in the world experienced on Tuesday, March 5.

According to Reuters, outage tracking website Downdetector.com, confirmed the development.

Meta speaks on working to bring back Facebook, Instagram Photo Credit: Getting Images

Source: Getty Images

The website noted that no less than hundreds of thousands of users on Facebook and Instagram could not access their accounts as a result of the incident.

In a tweet by Andy Stone, the spokesperson of Meta, the mother company of Facebook and Instagram, tweeted on X social media, saying:

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to CNN, a number of affected users on Facebook and Instagram had begun to fall within an hour they experiencing the logouts.

Some of the users found that they had been logged out of their Facebook accounts while others were notified on Instagram that "something went wrong" and their feeds could not load.

See Andy Stone's tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng