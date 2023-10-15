President Bola Tinubu has extended his reign of appointment to different agencies operating under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

In the last week, President Tinubu has appointed at least five chief executive officers (CEOs) for five agencies under the ministry in his efforts to reposition the Internet Communication Technology sector of the country.

The presidency has said that the appointments were in line with the Establishment Act of the affected agencies.

Below is the complete list of the affected agencies:

Aminu Maida

President Tinubu appointed Maida as the new Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (EXC/CEO) of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) on Wednesday, October 11.

Before his appointment, Maida served as the Executive Director of the Technology and Operations at Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS). The president's appointee has over 15 years of experience in international and multi-functional FinTech, Telecoms and Enterprise Technology.

Nkechi Egerton-Idehen

Also on Wednesday, President Tinubu appointed Nkechi Jane Egerton-Idehen as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT) Limited.

Egerton-Idehen was an author, tech executive and Angel Investor. She earlier served as the Head of Sales in the Middle East and Africa, Meta (Facebook).

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi

President Tinubu appointed Abdullahi as the director general and CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Abdullahi is a transformational expert with experience that cuts across administration, talent development, resource mobilisation, policy formulation, strategy implementation, growth management, and solutions architecture.

Vincent Olatunji

Olatunji was also appointed as the national commission and CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) by President Bola Tinubu.

He earlier served as the Director of the e-Government Development and Regulations Department at the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), which he joined in 2002.

Tola Odeyemi

President Tinubu made serious changes and appointed Odeyemi as the postmaster general and CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

Her appointment has generated controversy in the agency as the sacked chairman of NIPOST, Adepoju Adeyemi Sunday, claimed the president has reinstated him.

