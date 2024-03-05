A Nigerian man who is visually impaired is earning a good amount of money on the social media platform, X despite his disability

The man regularly posts video which gets many engagements making him qualify for X's ad revenue-sharing

In the month of February that just ended, Tommy Waziri announced that he made N97,000 from the platform

A Nigerian man who is blind is using social media to his advantage, and even to earn good money.

Tommy Waziri has not allowed his situation to dampen his spirit, as he often shares inspirational videos on X.

The man cashed out N97,000. Photo credit: X/Tommy Waziri and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

His videos get a lot of engagement, and this made him be eligible for X add revenue sharing.

In a post he made on the platform, Tommy revealed that in the month of February, he was able to earn N97,000.

He however said he would give back part of the money to his followers. His words:

"X just paid. Like I promised, I will give away 60,000 naira out of the 90,000 naira. One of our philanthropists also wants to help with 50,000 naira. Drop your OPay account details for 3000 naira for lunch and dinner. Only my active followers who are actively reposting and liking will be credited. Let’s be human together."

Since Elon Musk took over the microblogging platform, many people have been announcing how much they are able to make from the social media site.

The platform earns money from advertisers and shares the same with individual users who meet the criteria for ad revenue-sharing.

See Tommy's post below:

