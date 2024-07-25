Naira's value has dropped again against the dollar in the official market despite CBN intervention

New data shows that the naira also depreciated against the United States dollar in the black market

The latest exchange rate data comes following the Central Bank of Nigeria's decision to increase interest rates again

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian currency, the naira, has depreciated again against US dollar in the foreign exchange market despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) efforts to stabilise it.

In the official market, the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the naira closed on Wednesday, July 24, at N1,586.71/$1.

Naira depreciates again against US dollar Photo credit: CBN

Source: Getty Images

Last week's closing rate represents a 2.45% or N37.95 loss of naira compared to the previous day's rate of N1,548.76/$1.

The fall of the naira was mainly driven by pressure on the foreign exchange market despite the CBN's recent auction with official dealers and the Bureau de Change (BDCs).

Data from the FMDQ securities exchange shows that the value of forex transactions in the official market depreciated by 39.1% or $109.89 million to $171.03 million from the $280.92 million recorded on Tuesday.

Naira's performance in the other market

According to data from the CBN, the naira closed at the same rate against the pound sterling and the euro at the official market on Wednesday, at N1,991.77/£1 and N1,673.02/€1, respectively.

At the black market, traders are quoting the naira at N1,590/$1, which is a loss of N5 against the United States dollar compared to Tuesday's closing price of N1,585/$1.

CBN predicts naira exchange rate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CBN has asked Nigerians to expect the value of the Nigerian currency to improve in the coming months.

The apex bank said increasing domestic crude oil production and exports will enhance the naira's value.

CBN is determined to find a solution to the depreciation of the naira and recently conducted another round of forex sales.

Source: Legit.ng