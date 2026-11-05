Tunji Adeleke, cousin of music star Davido, shared a message directed at intending couples, using Davido and Chioma as an example

He shared a video of the couple at Zlatan's wedding while urging singles to find purpose before seeking a partner

Tunji warned that getting married without knowing your destiny is a tragedy, advising people to consult God first

Davido's cousin, Tunji Adeleke, has sparked conversation online after using the Afrobeats star and his wife Chioma as a reference point in a heartfelt message to young Nigerians considering marriage.

Tunji shared a video of Davido and Chioma at fellow musician Zlatan's wedding, using the moment to deliver what he described as crucial advice for singles.

Tunji Adeleke sparks reactions as he uses Davido and Chioma’s union to advise young Nigerians. Credit: @davido, @tunegee

Source: Instagram

Rather than rushing into relationships, he urged young people to first establish a sense of direction in life before looking for a life partner.

According to Tunji, entering marriage without clarity on one's purpose is not simply a mistake but something far more serious.

He encouraged people to seek divine guidance on what they are meant to do with their lives, and then identify a partner whose path aligns with that calling.

In his words: "Purpose before partner. It is a tragedy to get married when you don't know your destiny. Talk to God about your purpose for your life, then find a partner that fits that purpose."

Davido’s cousin, Tunji Adeleke, shares a lesson for young Nigerians using the singer and Chioma. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido and Chioma's Rocky but Resilient Love Story

The choice of Davido and Chioma as the face of this message carries significant weight given everything the couple has been through.

Their relationship has weathered a great deal over the years, including a broken engagement, a period of separation, and the devastating loss of their son, Ifeanyi, in 2022.

The pair also navigated multiple cheating allegations that played out very publicly. Despite it all, they found their way back to each other, rekindling their relationship in 2022 and eventually tying the knot. For many Nigerians, their story is a testament to resilience and the strength of their bond.

See his viral post from Elon Musk's X below:

Davido and Chioma attend Zlatan’s white wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, turned heads with their coordinated appearance at Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai’s white wedding in Marrakech, Morocco, on November 4, 2026.

Davido wore a black tuxedo and dark sunglasses, while Chioma complemented him in a flowing teal gown with a jewelled neckline and matching accessories.

The couple arrived hand-in-hand, drawing attention from fans, especially as Chioma had missed the pair’s traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos, where Davido served as a groomsman.

Source: Legit.ng