Italy, Germany, and some other countries record notably different approval and refusal rates for Schengen visa applicants

Italy leads among major Schengen economies with approval rates as high as 89%, while France processes the largest volume of applications worldwide

Germany is known for strict document checks and a structured evaluation process that favours well-prepared applicants over others

Berlin, Germany - For Nigerians and other Africans planning a trip to Europe, knowing which Schengen countries are more likely to approve a visa application can make a significant difference in the planning process.

Italy, Greece, Spain, France, and Germany are among the most visited Schengen destinations, and each country applies its own processing approach and approval standards.

Italy, Greece, Spain, France and Germany are popular Schengen destinations for Nigerians and other African travellers seeking European visas. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Which Schengen countries approve more visas?

Italy consistently records some of the highest approval rates among the major Schengen economies, with figures ranging from roughly 88% to 89%. This puts its refusal rate at around 11% to 12%, making it one of the more favourable options for travellers applying through a large eurozone country.

Greece follows closely, with approval rates generally falling between 85% and 87%. The country is widely regarded as having a tourist-friendly processing profile, which makes it a popular choice particularly for first-time Schengen applicants and budget travellers.

Spain accepts a large number of applications each year. Its refusal rates tend to be slightly higher, typically ranging from 15% to 18%, with variation depending on which consulate handles the application and the nationality of the applicant.

Which countries have stricter Schengen visa checks?

France receives more Schengen visa applications than any other country in the world. Its overall approval rates are generally decent, and are especially high for applicants from countries such as China and the United Kingdom (UK). However, refusal rates can swing between 15% and 19%, and applicants from parts of Africa and the Middle East have reported higher denial rates compared to those from Western markets.

Germany carefully assesses Schengen visa applications, considering applicants’ financial capacity, travel history and supporting documents before making a decision. Photo credit: Fhm, Christian Mang

Source: Getty Images

Germany takes a different approach. Rather than leading on raw approval percentages, it is widely recognised for the rigour of its evaluation process. The country is known to issue a high proportion of multiple-entry visas to applicants who meet its standards. However, applicants with weak financial records, insufficient documentation, or limited ties to their home country are more likely to face rejection or extensive scrutiny during processing.

Across all five countries, factors such as the applicant's nationality, travel history, and the type of visa being sought, whether a short-stay tourist visa or a longer national visa for study or work, play a significant role in determining the outcome of any application.

Five European countries that have high acceptance and visa rates are highlighted below:

Germany Greece Italy France Spain

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

The graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng