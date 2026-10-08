Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the official document requirements for foreigners seeking a skilled labour visa to work in the country

The visa allows successful applicants to stay in Japan for periods ranging from 3 months to 5 years, depending on their circumstances

A Certificate of Eligibility plays a central role in the application process, though applicants can still apply without one under certain conditions

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published the official requirements for foreign nationals applying for a skilled labour visa, outlining what documents applicants must submit to qualify for entry as a worker in the country.

The visa covers multiple permitted lengths of stay, including 3 months, 1 year, 3 years, and 5 years, giving flexibility depending on an applicant's work arrangements and employment terms.

Japan lists required documents for foreign workers to get skilled labour visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Documents required for Japan's skilled labour visa

At the core of the application is a standard set of documents. Every applicant must submit a valid passport, a completed visa application form, and one passport-sized photograph. Nationals from Russia, CIS countries, or Georgia are required to submit two copies of the application form and two photographs rather than the standard single copies.

Beyond those basics, applicants are expected to present a Certificate of Eligibility (COE), either the original document or a copy. Those holding an electronic version of the certificate must either display it at the visa counter or submit a printed copy.

The Certificate of Eligibility is issued by a regional immigration authority operating under Japan's Immigration Services Agency. It serves as official confirmation that a foreign national meets the conditions for landing in Japan and that the activity they have declared in their application is genuine and falls within the categories recognised under Japan's Immigration Control Act. Importantly, a proxy based in Japan is permitted to apply for the COE on behalf of the applicant.

Japan visa: Applying without certificate of eligibility

Submitting the COE is not strictly mandatory. Applicants who do not hold one can still proceed with the visa application, but doing so comes at a cost. Without the certificate, the applicant must provide a significantly larger volume of supporting documents, and processing times can stretch to several months as a result.

Presenting a COE is designed to make both the visa application at the embassy or consulate and the landing examination at passport control run more smoothly. However, Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is clear that holding a COE does not guarantee that a visa will ultimately be issued.

Depending on an applicant's nationality, additional documents beyond the standard list may be required. The ministry advises all prospective applicants to check the specific requirements listed on the website of the Japanese embassy or consulate serving their country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng