Japan maintains visa-free arrangements with 74 countries and regions, but the length of stay varies significantly depending on nationality

Only Brunei and Qatar nationals enjoy a 30-day visa-free stay, while Indonesia and Thailand are limited to just 15 days

Several countries, including Brazil, UAE, and Serbia, can only enter Japan visa-free if they hold an ePassport that meets international standards

Japan grants visa-free access to nationals of 74 countries and regions, but the terms of entry are far from uniform, with stay durations ranging from 15 days to 90 days depending on the passport holder's country of origin.

According to Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, nationals from most of the 74 eligible countries are permitted to stay for up to 90 days without a visa.

Japan mentions 2 countries whose citizens qualify for 30-day visa-free entry. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Countries that enjoy 30-day visa-free entry into Japan

From the list of eligible countries, two countries stand out for receiving only 30 days:

1. Brunei

2. Qatar.

Indonesia and Thailand receive an even shorter allowance of just 15 days upon landing.

Which countries qualify for Japan's visa-free entry?

For a number of countries, the visa-free privilege comes with an additional condition. Nationals of Montenegro, Peru, Paraguay, Panama, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and Serbia are only exempt from obtaining a visa if they carry an ePassport that complies with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Travellers from these countries who do not hold such a passport are required to secure a visa before departure or risk being turned away at the border.

Malaysia follows a similar rule. Citizens travelling on an ICAO-compliant ePassport are not required to obtain a visa in advance, but those without one may face stringent checks and could be refused entry entirely.

Japan visa-free entry: What this means for Africans

For travellers across the African continent, the picture remains largely unchanged. None of the 74 countries and regions covered under Japan's visa exemption arrangements include any African nation, meaning the vast majority of Africans must still apply for a visa through the standard process before travelling to Japan.

The exemptions that do exist — particularly those limited to ePassport holders — highlight how documentation standards continue to shape international travel access. Countries whose nationals require a visa must apply through the appropriate Japanese embassy or consulate before travelling.

Japan's visa exemption list has been updated several times in recent years, with Montenegro becoming the most recent addition in September 2025.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng