Some countries have relaxed their visa rules and processes for Nigerians to visit for study, business, or leisure

These countries have embraced more open travel relations by making it easier for Nigerians to obtain their visas

In this article, Legit.ng highlights these countries and how they have made the visa process simpler for Nigerians

The options for Nigerians to travel to study, for business, and for tourism have increased with the decision to relax visa rules by many countries.

Many African and Middle Eastern countries have made it easier for Nigerians to obtain visas to visit, study, or conduct business within their borders.

As reported by Vanguard, some countries are gradually relaxing visa policies and embracing more open travel relations with Nigeria.

Countries that relaxed visa rules for Nigerians

Below is the list of countries that have recently made the visa process simpler for Nigerians.

1. South Africa

South Africa has made the process of applying for visas more seamless and secure.

Nigerian applicants can now obtain South African visas without physically submitting their passports.

2. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The United Arab Emirates reopened its doors to Nigerians in 2024 by resuming visa issuance after nearly two years of diplomatic tension.

Direct flights between Lagos, Abuja, and Dubai by Emirates and Etihad Airways also resumed during the same period.

3. Kenya

Kenya abolished the electronic travel authorization requirement for Nigerians and most African nationals, including Nigerians.

Nigerians can now visit Kenya visa-free and stay for up to 90 days, which is equivalent to 3 months.

4. Rwanda

Nigerians can now travel to Rwanda visa-free for up to 30 days, which is a month.

This is part of the country’s broader initiative to enhance tourism, business, and conference travel across the continent.

5. Ghana

Ghana has introduced an online visa portal that simplifies applications for Nigerians.

It is gathered that approvals can now be obtained electronically within just a few business days.

6. Barbados

Barbados is extending visa-free stays for Nigerians to up to six months in the Caribbean.

The country has become a work haven for Africans looking for short-term relocation opportunities under its Welcome Stamp programme.

