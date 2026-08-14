The Nigeria Police Force announced a full security lockdown of Osun State ahead of Saturday's governorship election

Over 15,000 police officers, a DIG, 30 Commissioners of Police, helicopters and drones were mobilised for the poll

Traders in Osogbo markets told correspondents they received between N10,000 and N15,000 from party canvassers

The Nigeria Police Force has declared a full security lockdown of Osun State ahead of the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 16, 2026, deploying over 15,000 officers, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, and 30 Commissioners of Police across the state's 30 local government areas.

Force Public Relations Officer CSP Anietie Iniedu announced the security arrangements during a briefing with journalists in Osogbo on Friday, saying deployment of personnel had begun three weeks before the election, Punch reports.

Police deployed more than 15,000 officers across Osun ahead of the governorship election. Photo: NPF

Source: Twitter

Security Arrangements for the Poll

Iniedu said the Army would seal off all border roads leading into Osun State from midnight on Saturday, with vehicular movement restricted to persons on essential duty, security operations, or those travelling to cast their votes.

Each LGA will have a Commissioner of Police, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, a Mobile Police commander, and a Police Mobile Force unit of roughly 60 officers. Two additional PMF units have been assigned to the Independent National Electoral Commission headquarters in Osogbo.

"We will be locking down the state. We will not be allowing any vehicular movement apart from those on essential duty, security duties and those going to cast their franchise," Iniedu said.

Police helicopters and drone units had already arrived in Osogbo by Thursday to carry out aerial surveillance before, during, and after the poll. Iniedu also confirmed that 34 illegal firearms had been recovered from hoodlums in the state ahead of the election, with investigations continuing.

A mobile court will be on standby to try anyone arrested for electoral offences, including ballot-box snatching, intimidation, vote-buying, and stalking.

Vote-Buying Reports in Osogbo Markets

Residents and traders at several Osogbo markets, including Oja Ojude Oga, Ota Efun, Igbona, and Alekuwodo, told correspondents they had received cash from individuals claiming to represent political parties.

One trader said the canvassers made contact the previous week and returned with further payments ahead of Saturday.

"They met us earlier and demanded assurances that we would vote for their candidates. Last week, we got N15,000, but on Wednesday, they returned to us and distributed another N10,000. They promised us more on Election Day if we vote. But some people refused to take the money. They brought cash," the trader said.

A resident identified as Silifat, from the Alekuwodo area, said party representatives approached residents with cash but did not ask to see their Permanent Voter Cards, only requesting that they vote for their preferred candidates.

Osun APC spokesperson Kola Olabisi denied his party's involvement, saying the party did not need to buy votes. The Accord Party spokesperson, Oladele Bamiji, could not be reached for comment before this report was filed.

The election features Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, APA's Bola Oyebamiji, and African Democratic Congress candidate Najeem Salaam as prominent contenders for the governorship seat.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng