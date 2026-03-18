President Donald Trump's call for help to reopen the Strait of Hormuz faces widespread rejection from European allies

Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy confirm they will not send military support amid escalating Middle East tensions

Global energy prices spike as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed due to the ongoing United States/Israel-Iran conflict

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The United States President Donald Trump’s call for help to reopen the Strait of Hormuz has been rejected by many European countries and others.

President Trump is seeking help from other global powers as the US-led war with Iran enters its third week.

UK, Germany and others have rejected Trump's Strait of Hormuz coalition plan. Photo credit: Donald J Trump/@ZagazOlaMakama/@Keir_Starmer

Source: UGC

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic waterway through which about a fifth of the world's oil passes.

Its closure has driven up global energy prices amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

In this article, legit.ng compiled the list of countries that have rejected Trump’s call for help to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Countries that turned down Trump's Strait of Hormuz coalition plan

As reported by TimesNowWorld, many countries have rejected Trump's call for allies to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Germany

Germany's defence minister, Boris Pistorius, said the country would not send additional warships to the region.

"This is not our war; we did not start it."

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would not be drawn into a wider conflict with Iran.

He added that Britain was working with allies to discuss possible ways of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, but stressed: "We will not be drawn into the wider war."

Italy

Antonio Tajani, Italy's foreign minister, dismissed suggestions that Italy's navy would be sent to secure tankers through the strait.

Tajani said no European country had offered to send warships to force a passage through the waterway.

"We are not involved in military operations in the Strait of Hormuz."

France

France's foreign ministry said the country's naval deployment in the eastern Mediterranean would remain unchanged.

"Posture has not changed: defensive it is."

Poland

The Polish foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, said the government had "ruled out" sending forces into the conflict.

Sikorski ruled out taking part in military operations against Iran.

According to The Guardian, other countries that have rejected and turned down Trump's call for help include:

Australia

Estonia

Japan

Greece

Many European countries reject Trump’s call for help to reopen strait of Hormuz.Photo credit: Donald J Trump

Source: Facebook

Trump Cries Out as Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz

Recall that President Trump called on multiple countries to deploy warships as Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz.

The closure has disrupted oil exports and Gulf commerce, briefly halting flights at Dubai International Airport.

Iran, however, maintains that the waterway is open to all except the US, Israel, and their allies, as it rejects ceasefire calls.

Strait of Hormuz: Trump urges 5 countries to send warships

Legit.ng earlier reported that Trump called on China, South Korea, and three other countries to deploy warships to the Strait of Hormuz, which is being manned by Iran.

In a statement on Saturday, March 14, the US president claimed that the American forces had destroyed the Iranian military capacity.

At the same time, President Trump said that Iran might launch some missiles, thus urged countries that are affected by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to deploy warships to the zone.

Source: Legit.ng