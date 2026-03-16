President Trump of the United States has called on multiple countries to deploy warships as Iran blocks the Strait of Hormuz

The closure has disrupted oil exports and Gulf commerce, briefly halting flights at Dubai International Airport

Iran, however, maintains that the waterway is open to all except the US, Israel, and their allies, as it rejects ceasefire calls

United States President Donald Trump said he has asked "about seven" countries to send warships to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway that Iran has effectively blocked amid rising conflict.

Trump calls for help as Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz to US, Israel, and allies

Source: Getty Images

The strait normally carries nearly one‑fifth of the world’s traded oil through the Gulf, and its disruption has sent global oil prices higher.

As disclosed by Associated Press on Monday, March 16, Trump said the United States is talking with nations that depend on Middle East crude to form a coalition to patrol the strait.

He, however, did not name which countries are involved or say when the group might come together.

“It’s something that we don’t need, and these countries do need,” Trump said, suggesting that allies should help protect shipping through the chokepoint.

“We’re always there for NATO” and “It’d be interesting to see what country wouldn’t help us with a very small endeavor.”

“Really, I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory,” Trump said.

Some governments have been cautious in responding, and no firm commitments have been announced.

Trump also hinted he might delay a planned trip to China later this month to increase diplomatic pressure on Beijing to aid in reopening the strait and stabilising oil markets, which have been shaken by the fighting.

The crisis has hit commerce and travel across the Gulf. Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest, briefly stopped flights after a drone struck a fuel tank and caused a fire. Authorities say the blaze was quickly controlled and no one was wounded.

Iran has since accused the United States, without evidence, of using “ports, docks and hideouts” in the United Arab Emirates to launch strikes on Kharg Island, where much of Iran’s oil export capacity is based.

Iran’s top diplomat reacts

Iran’s top diplomat, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said the strait remains open to all but the U.S., Israel, and their allies.

“From our perspective, it is open,” he said, adding that the waterway is “only closed to our enemies, to those who carried out unjust aggression against our country and to their allies.”

Tensions rise as Trump demands action after Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz to US and allies. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Araghchi also rejected calls for a ceasefire, saying the war “must come to an end in a way that it will not happen again” and describing Iran’s position as a “proud resistance…without any hesitation.”

Since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began more than two weeks ago, Tehran has launched missiles and drones at Israeli sites, American bases in the region, and energy infrastructure in Gulf states.

In turn, Israeli military action has intensified the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, where hundreds of thousands have been displaced and many hundreds killed.

Iran warns of prolonged global economic crisis

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Iran declared its readiness for a long war of attrition. The country warned that ongoing Middle East hostilities could severely disrupt the global economy and key trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.

The warning followed attacks on commercial shipping and Gulf infrastructure, with Tehran signalling that vessels linked to the US and its allies would be considered legitimate targets.

Source: Legit.ng