The Swedish government opened applications for the SI Scholarship for Global Professionals 2026, offering a fully funded chance for international students to study in Sweden

Fully funded master’s opportunity in Sweden

According to details published on the Swedish Institute’s website, the scholarship offered a fully funded opportunity for international students to pursue master’s degrees in Sweden.

It was targeted at experienced professionals seeking advanced education and leadership development ahead of the 2026 academic year.

The programme was designed for individuals with strong professional and leadership backgrounds who intended to contribute to development in their home countries after graduation.

Benefits of the SI scholarship

The Swedish Institute outlined several benefits for successful applicants:

• Full tuition fee coverage for eligible master’s programmes, paid directly to universities.

• A monthly living allowance of SEK 12,000 to cover accommodation, food and daily expenses.

• A one-time travel grant of up to SEK 15,000 to support relocation to Sweden.

• Access to the SI Network for Global Professionals, which included leadership training, professional workshops and international networking opportunities.

Eligible programmes and fields

The scholarship supported full-time one or two-year master’s programmes at Swedish universities. These programmes were taught in English and covered a wide range of fields, including governance, public health, entrepreneurship and innovation, and STEM subjects.

Eligibility criteria for applicants

The Swedish Institute stated: “The scholarship is strictly open to global professionals with verified work and leadership experience.”

Applicants were required to be citizens of one of 34 eligible countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil, Vietnam, and South Africa. Other requirements included:

• Documented work experience through employment, freelancing, or business activity.

• Evidence of leadership experience from professional or civil society involvement.

• Admission or conditional admission to an eligible English-taught master’s programme in Sweden for the autumn 2026 intake.

Application process

The institute explained that prospective applicants must first apply for a master’s programme through Sweden’s official University Admissions platform. Scholarship applications without a valid programme application would not be considered.

Candidates were advised to prepare documents early, including proof of work experience, leadership credentials, motivation statements, and official templates required by the Swedish Institute.

Selection and results

Applications would undergo screening and evaluation. University admission results would be released first, followed by the Swedish Institute’s announcement of the final scholarship recipients.

Successful candidates would then receive guidance on travel arrangements and preparations for their studies in Sweden.

The Swedish Institute emphasised that all scholarship documents must be submitted by February 25, 2026, marking the close of the application window.

