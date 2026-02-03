Anambra entrepreneurs can now apply for DBN's 2026 Entrepreneurship Training Programme offering ₦8.5 million in grants

The initiative aims to train over 100,000 MSMEs nationwide, with 3,000 spots reserved for Anambra State

Participants gain free business training, mentorship, and opportunities for cash prizes and grant funding

Micro, small and medium enterprise owners in Anambra State now have a fresh opportunity to access funding, skills and mentorship as the Development Bank of Nigeria has opened applications for its 2026 DBN Entrepreneurship Training Programme.

The federal government-owned bank announced that eligible entrepreneurs can benefit from free business training and grant funding totalling ₦8.5 million under the new intake.

What the DBN entrepreneurship training programme is about

The programme is being implemented in partnership with the Anambra State Small Business Agency, which serves as DBN’s official state partner for the 2026 rollout.

The initiative is part of DBN’s broader effort to strengthen small businesses, improve their access to finance and support sustainable economic growth across Nigeria.

The DBN Entrepreneurship Training Programme is the bank’s flagship capacity-building intervention for MSMEs. It is designed to help business owners become more sustainable, financially literate and attractive to lenders and investors.

For the 2026 edition, DBN plans to train more than 100,000 entrepreneurs nationwide.

Of this number, 3,000 MSMEs will be selected from Anambra State, giving local businesses a significant share of the opportunities.

According to DBN, participants will gain practical knowledge that can immediately improve how they run and scale their businesses, regardless of sector.

How the training will be delivered

The training will be conducted through the BizAid Learning Management System, an online platform that allows entrepreneurs to learn at their own pace.

Key components of the programme include free online courses covering business management, financial literacy and sustainability. Participants who excel online will also gain access to an in-person business development workshop.

To progress beyond the initial stage, participants must complete four mandatory modules and score at least 80 per cent.

Only those who meet this benchmark will qualify for the next phase of the programme.

Grant funding and cash prize opportunities

Beyond training, the programme offers competitive grant funding for top performers. Fifty outstanding participants will be invited to an in-person workshop in Anambra State scheduled for June 2026.

From this group, 15 entrepreneurs will emerge as final grant winners and will share ₦8.5 million in funding to support their businesses.

In addition, all participants on the learning platform will have the chance to compete for a national cash prize pool worth ₦50 million, expanding the potential rewards beyond the state-level grants.

Who is eligible to apply

To qualify for the programme, applicants must own a micro, small or medium enterprise and operate within Anambra State. Participants are also required to complete all mandatory online modules.

Before any grant is disbursed, successful applicants must provide valid CAC registration or proof of business name registration, in line with DBN’s compliance requirements.

Key benefits for Anambra entrepreneurs

According to a report by MSME Africa, participants will gain access to high-quality entrepreneurship training at no cost, improved business and financial management skills, and opportunities for grant funding and national cash prizes.

The programme also offers mentorship, support in refining business plans, and increased visibility for MSMEs, helping improve their credibility and bankability with financial institutions.

How to apply

Interested entrepreneurs can apply through the official DBN learning portal via the Anambra State Small Business Agency at: https://learning.devbankng.com/asba

Applications are open to eligible MSMEs across Anambra State.

