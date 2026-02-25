Galatasaray's vice-president has set a price tag for Victor Osimhen amid interest from top European clubs

The Turkish champions are unwilling to sell their prized asset, but have a price that could convince them

Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are among the clubs interested in the Nigerian star

Galatasaray's vice-president, Abdullah Kavukcu, has set the price tag for Victor Osimhen as top European clubs retain interest in the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen’s loan move to Galatasaray in the summer transfer window of 2025 was meant to be a stopgap after he failed to secure a move to a top club.

Victor Osimhen attracts transfer interest from top European clubs. Photo by Alberto Gandolfo/BSR Agency.

However, his performances prompted Galatasaray to go out of their way and splash a massive €75 million to sign him permanently in the summer of 2026.

Top European clubs withdrew from the deal in the summer despite showing interest throughout the season, while the Lions beat competition from Saudi club Al-Hilal.

Osimhen is halfway into his first season as a permanent signing, and the transfer interest has refused to go away from clubs in Spain, Italy and England.

As noted by Bein Sport Turkiye, Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs that have shown interest in his services.

Barcelona is looking to part ways with Robert Lewandowski and sees the Super Eagles forward as a potential replacement for the Polish striker.

Atletico are weighing up Osimhen to replace Julian Alvarez, who has struggled to settle in and reportedly has offers to return to the Premier League.

Galatasaray VP highlights Osimhen’s value

Galatasaray's vice-president, Abdullah Kavukcu, has claimed that Victor Osimhen’s value has doubled since Galatasaray signed him, subtly warning interested clubs.

The Turkish champions signed the Super Eagles forward for €75 million, and Kavukcu believes that the figure has risen to at least €150 million.

“When we bought him, many people talked about it as a crazy investment. I think Victor proved everyone wrong, considering his value has doubled,” Kavukcu told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We know he's one of the best centre-forwards in the world, and we want to achieve great things together.”

Kavukcu partly suggested that a huge transfer fee could convince Galatasaray to sell, while also reiterating their desire to keep him and achieve success together.

Abdullah Kavukcu discloses that Victor Osimhen is worth double his transfer fee. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

A €150 million transfer fee could scare off interested clubs, particularly Spanish clubs, but Osimhen’s salary is also exorbitant.

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year earns €21 million net per annum, over €400,000 per week, a figure which will equate to about double that before tax in Europe.

Saudi clubs are the only realistic options for the Nigerian if he decides to leave Galatasaray, unless he's willing to lower his wages, a decision he has sternly refused in the past.

Osimhen hints at Serie A return

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen hinted that he could explore a return to Italy after praising Juventus as one of the best clubs in the world.

Osimhen confirmed Juventus was an option for him before joining Galatasaray, but Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis blocked the proposed move.

