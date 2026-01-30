The University of Lagos had signed an agreement with the University of Birmingham to deliver UK-validated degree programmes in Nigeria from 2027

The partnership had proposed a Transnational Education Unit at UNILAG, with programmes in artificial intelligence, health sciences, engineering, and digital communication

Federal Government officials and UK representatives had described the collaboration as a step toward expanding access to globally recognised education for Nigerian students

The University of Lagos has entered a partnership with the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, that will allow Nigerian students to earn UK degrees without leaving the country, with academic delivery projected to begin in 2027.

According to a report by Punch, both institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday, January 29, to establish a Transnational Education Unit at UNILAG.

UNILAG Vice-Chancellor Prof Folasade Ogunsola at the MoU signing ceremony. Photo: UNILAG

Source: Twitter

The agreement involves collaboration with Nigeria’s Ministry of Education to develop proposals that will guide the structure and rollout of the programmes.

UK degrees to be delivered locally

Under the arrangement, the proposed unit will offer University of Birmingham validated programmes hosted at UNILAG. Areas under consideration include Applied Intelligence, Digital Communications and Media, health sciences, and engineering.

The MoU was signed at the UNILAG Senate Chamber by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, and the University of Birmingham Provost, Prof Nick Vaughan-Williams.

The event was attended by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, the UK Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jonny Baxter, and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof Abdullahi Ribadu, among other stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Alausa said the initiative aligned with the Federal Government’s plan to prepare graduates for global relevance while addressing national development needs.

He described transnational education as a platform for expanding access to globally recognised qualifications for Nigerian students.

“A transnational education partnership opens the door to exciting research collaborations in cutting-edge fields such as renewable energy, healthcare, and AI,” he said.

Officials and stakeholders at the UNILAG-Birmingham MoU signing. Photo: UNILAG

Source: Twitter

Government backs transnational education model

The minister said the model would enable Nigerian students to access world-class programmes at home, while also supporting faculty development and research collaboration.

He noted that the partnership was still in progress, with expectations that the first set of students would be admitted by 2027.

He added that the initiative would improve curriculum quality, skills acquisition, employability, and international exposure for learners within Nigeria.

Ogunsola, according to Punch, said the collaboration reflected UNILAG’s drive toward equitable global partnerships and its response to rising demand for internationally competitive education.

She said the partnership would strengthen curriculum renewal, global visibility, and research capacity in areas such as artificial intelligence, health sciences, and engineering.

“We have been working with the University of Birmingham for 10 years, but in one narrow area. We are now taking it to other programmes that would better serve the development of Nigeria,” she said.

Birmingham cites shared ambition

Vaughan-Williams said the University of Birmingham selected UNILAG based on shared values and a common vision for global relevance. He said both institutions were committed to equipping graduates with skills required for future workplaces and economic growth.

The UK Deputy High Commissioner, Baxter, said the partnership would broaden access to British education for Nigerians who were unable to secure admission due to limited capacity in local institutions.

Ribadu said the collaboration would open opportunities for joint research, staff and student exchanges, and knowledge sharing. TETFund also noted that the initiative would help retain academic talent in Nigeria while ensuring continued access to quality international degrees.

UI beats UNILAG to emerge best

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan had reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s highest-ranked university in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, overtaking several long-standing competitors across the country.

Results released on Thursday, January 22, on the Times Higher Education website placed UI in the 801 to 1000 global band, making it the top-ranked Nigerian institution in the latest edition.

Source: Legit.ng