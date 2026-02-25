Mexico’s president is assuring fans that safety will not be compromised during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite recent cartel violence

The killing of a powerful cartel leader in Jalisco sparked days of unrest, but officials insist the situation is stabilising

FIFA has confirmed that all three Mexican venues remain unchanged, with organisers expressing confidence in a “spectacular” tournament

Mexico’s president has stated there is “no risk” to fans travelling to the country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to SkyNews, Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters on February 24 that “all the guarantees” for safety were in place, despite recent cartel violence following the death of Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Mexico assures World Cup safety as cartel violence erupts. Photo credit: VCG/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Oseguera Cervantes was killed on Sunday, February 22, 2026, by Mexico’s military during an attempted arrest in Jalisco. His death triggered widespread retaliation by cartel loyalists, particularly in Jalisco state, where the group is based.

Reports confirm that around 70 people died in the operation and subsequent violence, which also forced airlines to suspend flights to certain regions.

World Cup venues remain firm

Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, is scheduled to host four World Cup matches, while Mexico City and Monterrey will host the remaining fixtures. Jalisco’s governor Pablo Lemus reassured the public, saying: “There is absolutely no intention on FIFA’s part to remove any venues from Mexico. The three venues remain completely firm.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told reporters on Tuesday he was feeling “very calm” about Mexico’s hosting of the tournament. He added: “Everything is going to be spectacular.” A FIFA spokesperson confirmed the organisation was closely monitoring the situation and was in contact with Mexican authorities.

Security strategy questioned

Sheinbaum, Mexico’s first female president and political protégé of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has largely followed his “hugs not bullets” approach, which focuses on tackling poverty and root causes of violence rather than direct confrontation. Asked if the killing of Oseguera Cervantes marked a shift in policy, she replied:

“The detention of a suspected criminal with an arrest warrant can generate this type of circumstance, but we are looking for peace, not war.”

During her daily press conference, Sheinbaum said the situation was stabilising, with security forces working to protect the public.

Analysts note that arrests of other cartel leaders in recent years have also sparked violent retaliation, including shootouts and vehicles set on fire.

Claudia Sheinbaum pledges security guarantees for World Cup fans. Photo credit: VCG/Getty

Source: Getty Images

FIFA reacts to Mexico cartel chaos

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIFA has reacted to the ongoing violence across Mexico after the death of cartel leader El Mencho on Sunday, February 22, 2026, months before the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The Mexican Army killed Nemesio Oseguara Cervantes, popularly known as “El Mencho”, during an operation in Jalisco, throwing the country into chaos.

The members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) have unleashed violence across multiple cities, including Guadalajara, Mexico, in retaliation. This violence, four months before the start of the biggest World Cup ever, has raised questions over the safety of hosting the tournament in Mexico, as the cartel threatens continuous unrest.

Source: Legit.ng