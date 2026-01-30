A small passenger aircraft operated by Satena crashed in northeastern Colombia near the Venezuelan border, killing all 15 people on board

Authorities confirmed that there were no survivors after rescue teams located the wreckage in a mountainous area

Investigators have launched a probe to determine the cause of the crash, while national leaders expressed condolences

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

A small passenger plane with 15 people on board, including a Colombian lawmaker, has crashed in a mountainous region in northeastern Colombia, killing all passengers and crew.

The aircraft, operated by Colombia’s state-owned airline Satena, was travelling from the border city of Cúcuta to the town of Ocaña when it went down on Wednesday.

A small passenger aircraft operated by Satena crashed in northeastern Colombia near the Venezuelan border, killing all 15 people on board. Photo credit: Notiplaya/REUTERS/@petrogustavo via X

Source: UGC

According to the airline, the Beechcraft 1900 twin-engine turboprop lost contact with air traffic control about 12 minutes after takeoff.

Authorities later confirmed that the wreckage was located in a remote, rugged area close to the Venezuelan border, and that there were no survivors.

Colombia’s Transportation Ministry said rescue and emergency teams were dispatched to the site to assess the situation, but confirmed that all those on board had died.

“Once the aircraft was located on site, authorities regrettably confirmed that there were no survivors,” the ministry said in a statement.

Officials said two crew members and 13 passengers were on board the flight.

Colombian lawmaker among victims

Among those killed was 36-year-old Diogenes Quintero, a member of Colombia’s House of Representatives for the Catatumbo region.

Satena also confirmed that Carlos Salcedo, a candidate for Congress ahead of the upcoming elections, was among the passengers.

Quintero was widely known as a human rights activist in the troubled border region and was described by his party as “a leader committed to his community.”

President reacts

Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed his condolences following the tragedy.

Petro wrote on X:

“I deeply regret these deaths. All my solidarity to their families.”

The crash has drawn national attention, with investigators battling difficult terrain and weather to reach the site and recover remains.

Cause of crash under investigation

Authorities said the cause of the crash is yet to be determined, and Colombia's aviation authorities have launched a full investigation.

A small passenger plane crashed in northeastern Colombia near the Venezuelan border, killing all 15 people on board. Photo: Mapbox

Source: UGC

The airline noted that the aircraft’s emergency beacon was not activated before contact was lost.

Poor weather conditions in the mountainous area are being considered as a possible factor, according to aviation officials.

Another plane crashes in India

Legit.ng earlier reported that the deputy chief minister of India's Maharashtra state, Ajit Pawar, has reportedly died in a plane crash along with four other people.

According to the Directorate General of the civil aviation, the plane, which was from Mumbai, the state capital, reportedly crash-landed in a field around the airport in the Pawar's constituency of Baramati.

In the crash, two members of the deputy minister's staff and two crew reportedly along with him, according to officials. Pawar was one of the most influential leaders in the state, a member of the coalition with India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Turkish plane crashes in Georgia

Legit.ng earlier reported that 20 soldiers on board a Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft, which crashed in Georgia, close to its border with Azerbaijan, have been confirmed dead.

The Turkish Defence Ministry disclosed the development after investigators observed the cause of the incident at the scene. The Turkish Defence Ministry confirmed the development on Wednesday, following the crash of the plane, which took off from the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, which was nearby.

Source: Legit.ng