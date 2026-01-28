The deputy chief minister of India's Maharashtra state, Ajit Pawar, has reportedly died in a plane crash along with four other people.

According to the Directorate General of the civil aviation, the plane, which was from Mumbai, the state capital, reportedly crash-landed in a field around the airport in the Pawar's constituency of Baramati.

Deputy chief minister of India's Maharashtra state, Ajit Pawar, dies in a plane crash Photo Credit: @svsnewsagency

Source: Twitter

The BBC reported that the images from the accident scene showed wreckage of the plane engulfed in flames and full of smoke. The reason behind the crash is yet to be know and an investigation is being carried out.

In the crash, two members of the deputy minister's staff and two crew reportedly along with him, according to officials. Pawar was one of the most influential leaders in the state, a member of the coalition with India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Source: Legit.ng