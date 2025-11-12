The 20 soldiers on board a Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft, which crashed in Georgia, close to its border with Azerbaijan, have been confirmed dead. The Turkish Defence Ministry disclosed the development after investigators observed the cause of the incident at the scene.

The Turkish Defence Ministry confirmed the development on Wednesday, following the crash of the plane, which took off from the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, which was nearby.

Defence Minister Yasar Guler, in a social media post, said that “Our heroic comrades-in-arms were martyred,” and subsequently added the photographs of the deceased in uniforms.

According to the ministry, the Georgian authorities are working with a Turkish accident investigation, and are already on inspection of the wreckage at the crash scene in the Sighnaghi municipality of Kakheti district in the early hours of Wednesday, November 12.

