Kechi Okwuchi has given an insight into her experience during the Sosoliso plane crash of 2005 that killed all but two passengers

Kechi has since had more than 100 surgeries, including skin grafts in the US, as a result of burns all over her body

The survivor was a student of Loyola Jesuit College, a boarding high school in Abuja, and was on her way home for holiday when the crash occurred in Port Harcourt, Rivers state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

FCT, Abuja - Kechi Okwuchi, a plane crash survivor, has paid tribute to the victims of the tragic Sosoliso air accident that happened 20 years ago.

Legit.ng reports that the America Got Talent star was one of the two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on December 10, 2005.

Kechi Okwuchi, one of the two survivors of the Sosoliso plane crash, shares her memories of the incident. Photo credits: @Kechi, @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Sosoliso survivor recalls plane ordeal

In a post on her X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, the 36-year-old reiterated her commitment to keep advancing a good course in honour of “the 60 angels” who breathed their last during the tragic incident. Kechi sustained severe burns during the plane crash.

She said in the X video:

“On this particular day (20-year anniversary), it is not really about the story; it is about the feeling that I had that day. I feel like it would never go away for the rest of my life.

“I remember everything that happened that day vividly, and I think I will forever. But I also remember the feelings I was having during the time when the plane was like going down, all the confusion. And I remember holding one of my closest friends' hands. I was thinking that this was the end for real.”

Kechi added:

"20 years have passed, and some of my memories are not only painful or negative anymore. I have had a lost of amazing experiences because I was able to have a second chance at life that most people on that place were not able to."

The X video can be watched below:

Recall that the Sosoliso Flight 1145, which took off from Abuja, crash-landed at Port Harcourt International Airport, its destination, with 110 people on board. There were only two survivors out of the 103 passengers and 7 crew members.

Survivor Kechi Okwuchi recalls the 2005 Sosoliso plane mishap. Photo credit: @VoiceOfTheEast

Source: Twitter

Among the passengers were about 60 secondary school students from Loyola Jesuit College in Abuja.

Kechi has continued to pull the strings since the plane crash, which dominated discussions across the globe at the time.

In 2015, she graduated with a first-class honours from the University of Saint Thomas in Houston, Texas, USA. She also emerged as a finalist at the 12th edition of America’s Got Talent two years later.

Kechi Okwuchi earns MBA

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kechi trended online as she celebrated earning a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of St. Thomas, a Catholic college in the United States.

She took to her X page to praise God and thank her loved ones for supporting her throughout her studies.

Many netizens and celebrities lauded Kechi’s determination and resilience, celebrating her ability to achieve despite the challenges she has faced.

Source: Legit.ng