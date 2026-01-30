Burkina Faso’s military-led government dissolved all political parties in a sweeping decree approved by the council of ministers

Officials said the move followed the suspension of political activities after the September 2022 coup

Interior Minister Emile Zerbo explained that the decision aimed to “rebuild the state” and address divisions caused by the country’s multiparty system

Burkina Faso’s military-led government announced that it had dissolved all political parties and scrapped the legal framework governing their operations. The decree was approved by the West African nation’s council of ministers on January 29.

Officials reported that the move came as part of efforts to tighten control after political activities were suspended following the coup in September 2022, Reuters reported.

Burkina Faso military government dissolves political parties in sweeping decree. Photo credit: Binamu/X

Source: Getty Images

Interior Minister Emile Zerbo explained that the decision was part of a wider plan to “rebuild the state” after what he described as widespread abuses and dysfunction in the country’s multiparty system. He stated that a government review had found that the multiplication of political parties had fuelled divisions and weakened social cohesion.

Over 100 political parties dissolved

Reports confirmed that before the coup, Burkina Faso had more than 100 registered political parties, with 15 represented in parliament after the 2020 general election. The decree disbanded all political parties and political formations.

According to cabinet meeting minutes, a law repealing the statutes and regulating party financing, as well as the status of the opposition leader, would be sent to the transitional council. Officials added that all assets belonging to the dissolved parties would be transferred to the state.

The Sahel nation continued to struggle with Islamist insurgencies linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. These conflicts had killed thousands and displaced millions over the past decade. Burkina Faso’s situation mirrored that of its neighbours Mali and Niger, who faced similar challenges in containing extremist violence.

Where is Burkina Faso located?

Burkina Faso is a landlocked country in West Africa, bordered by Mali, Niger, Benin, Togo, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. Its capital is Ouagadougou, which serves as the political and cultural centre. The nation is home to diverse ethnic groups and languages, with French as the official language.

Agriculture remains the backbone of the economy, though gold mining has become increasingly important. In recent years, Burkina Faso has faced serious challenges, including political instability and Islamist insurgencies that have displaced millions.

Despite these difficulties, the country retains a rich cultural heritage, known for its music, art and vibrant traditions.

Council of Ministers approves law ending multiparty system and transferring assets to the state. Photo credit: Binamu/x

Source: Getty Images

FG speaks on soldiers held in Burkina Faso

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government has confirmed that soldiers aboard the Air Force C-130 aircraft that made a forced landing in Burkina Faso are still being held in the West African country. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, disclosed this on Thursday, December 11, at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja during a joint press briefing with Benin Republic’s Foreign Minister, Olushegun Bakari.

It was reported that on Monday, December 8, the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) — the military-led alliance comprising Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger — accused the Nigerian Air Force aircraft of violating Burkinabe airspace.

Source: Legit.ng