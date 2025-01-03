A small plane crashed into a commercial building in Fullerton, California, resulting in two fatalities and injuring several others

The pilot had requested an emergency landing at Fullerton Municipal Airport shortly after takeoff, but the crash occurred before it could be completed

Authorities are investigating the incident, which led to the evacuation of more than 100 people and highlighted concerns about safety protocols in the area

A small plane crashed into a commercial building in southern California on Thursday, killing at least two people and injuring several others, according to local authorities.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. local time at Fullerton Municipal Airport, about 26 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Emergency Landing

According to Forbes, the pilot had requested an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, and clearance was given to use either side of the runway.

More than 100 people were evacuated from the building, which was occupied by Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery manufacturer.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze that broke out after the crash, but the incident has raised questions about safety protocols in the area.

Undisclosed Identity

The identities of the deceased and the exact conditions of the injured have not yet been disclosed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash, which involved a single-engine Van's RV-10 aircraft.

This is the second plane crash near Fullerton Municipal Airport in recent months, following another incident in November that injured two people.

Airplane crashes

The year 2024 has been particularly challenging for aviation safety, with several significant airplane crashes occurring worldwide, many of them reported by Legit.ng. Notably, the deadliest incident took place in South Korea on December 29, when a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crashed during landing at Muan International Airport, resulting in 179 fatalities.

Another major crash is Voepass Airlines ATR-72 in Brazil in August, which killed 62 people. These incidents have raised concerns about aviation safety and prompted investigations into the causes of these accidents.

Californian Airport

Fullerton Municipal Airport is located in Orange County, California. The airport, which opened in January 1927, features a single runway and a heliport, and is said to be popular among private pilots traveling within California.

Airplane safety

According to aviation experts, keeping airplanes safe involves rigorous pre-flight checks, continuous pilot training, and advanced onboard safety technologies.

Regular maintenance and inspections ensure aircraft systems are functioning correctly, while pilot training programs focus on emergency procedures and human factors analysis.

Additionally, modern aircraft are equipped with redundant safety systems, such as Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS) and Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning Systems (EGPWS), to mitigate risks and enhance overall flight safety.

