A Russian passenger plane carrying at least 50 people has crashed in the eastern Amur region

Authorities have deployed rescue helicopters, emergency response teams, and ground personnel

With severe weather and challenging geography in the region, the rescue mission is proving difficult

Amur, Russia - A Russian plane carrying 49 people, including 5 children and 6 crew, has crashed.

As reported by Sky News on Thursday, July 24, the aircraft was flying from the city of Blagoveshchensk on the Russian-Chinese border to the remote town of Tynda.

Plane crashes into Russian mountain with children onboard. Photo credit: @DrSrinubabu

Source: Twitter

Russian passenger plane accident

Regional governor Vasily Orlov said on Telegram:

"All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane."

There are no survivors, according to NDTV World.

Wreckage of crashed Russian plane

A clip shared by state television news RT shows the damaged aircraft, operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara, engulfed in large clouds of smoke in what appears to be a forest.

More to follow...

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng