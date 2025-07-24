Breaking: Plane With Several People Onboard Crashes in Russia, Video Trends
- A Russian passenger plane carrying at least 50 people has crashed in the eastern Amur region
- Authorities have deployed rescue helicopters, emergency response teams, and ground personnel
- With severe weather and challenging geography in the region, the rescue mission is proving difficult
Amur, Russia - A Russian plane carrying 49 people, including 5 children and 6 crew, has crashed.
As reported by Sky News on Thursday, July 24, the aircraft was flying from the city of Blagoveshchensk on the Russian-Chinese border to the remote town of Tynda.
Russian passenger plane accident
Regional governor Vasily Orlov said on Telegram:
"All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane."
There are no survivors, according to NDTV World.
Wreckage of crashed Russian plane
A clip shared by state television news RT shows the damaged aircraft, operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara, engulfed in large clouds of smoke in what appears to be a forest.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.