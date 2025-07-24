Africa Digital Media Awards

Breaking: Plane With Several People Onboard Crashes in Russia, Video Trends

by  Ridwan Adeola
1 min read
  • A Russian passenger plane carrying at least 50 people has crashed in the eastern Amur region
  • Authorities have deployed rescue helicopters, emergency response teams, and ground personnel
  • With severe weather and challenging geography in the region, the rescue mission is proving difficult

Amur, Russia - A Russian plane carrying 49 people, including 5 children and 6 crew, has crashed.

As reported by Sky News on Thursday, July 24, the aircraft was flying from the city of Blagoveshchensk on the Russian-Chinese border to the remote town of Tynda.

Plane with several people onboard crashes in Russia
Plane crashes into Russian mountain with children onboard. Photo credit: @DrSrinubabu
Source: Twitter

Russian passenger plane accident

Regional governor Vasily Orlov said on Telegram:

"All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane."

There are no survivors, according to NDTV World.

Wreckage of crashed Russian plane

A clip shared by state television news RT shows the damaged aircraft, operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara, engulfed in large clouds of smoke in what appears to be a forest.

More to follow...

