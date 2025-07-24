A passenger plane with 50 people on board disappeared from the flight radar in Russia when it was approaching its destination

The An-24 passenger plane carrying disappeared on Thursday, and authorities are rallying in search and rescue efforts.

According to reports, the missing plane is operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara

Fears for safety have increased as an airplane with 50 people on board disappeared in Russia.

The incident happened on Thursday as the plane went off radar just before it arrived at its destination.

The disappeared airplane was carrying 50 people on board. Photo credit: Getty Images/Jag_cz and Olga Ihnatsyeva.

Source: Getty Images

According to reporting by Reuters, the airplane is owned and operated by a Siberia-based airline called Angara.

The report says the plane went off the monitoring screen when approaching Tynda, a town in the Amur region bordering China.

According to regional governor Vasily Orlov, the plane had 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members on board.

The governor said:

"All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane."

One person die as plane crashes in USA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that one person had been declared dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of Olympic National Park in Washington.

According to the US National Park Service, there were three occupants in the small airplane and two of them survived.

The US NPS said a search and rescue was launched after the plane crash that involved a Murphy SR3500 Moose plane.

The US NPS said in a statement posted on its website:

"One person is dead, and two others are injured after a small plane crashed in a remote area of Olympic National Park, according to National Park Service officials. Around 6:50 p.m. on July 15, park rangers were notified of the crash in the Quinault area of Olympic National Park. The crash site is on a forested, steep slope north of the Irely Lake Trailhead. Rangers immediately coordinated a response with Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue. The three occupants of the plane – a Murphy SR3500 Moose – were transported to a Level 1 Trauma Center. Two occupants are being treated for their injuries, and one is deceased."

It added that the cause of the plane crash is being investigated by authorities.

It says:

"The cause of the accident is unknown and under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board."

According to an NTSB spokesperson quoted by PEOPLE, the crashed plane will be taken for investigation into the cause of the incident.

The spokesperson said:

"The airplane will be extricated from the crash site by helicopter to a location where the NTSB investigator can document it."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng