An aircraft carrying nearly 50 people including children has vanished without trace over Russia after reportedly trying to land in the country's far east.

Five children were among the 49 passengers on board when the AN-24 aircraft dropped off radar signalling in the southeast after it departed from Blagoveshchensk.

Airplane Carrying 50 People Including Children Vanishes Without Trace. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The plane had set off after a two-hour delay, following a stopover during its flight from Khabarovsk to Tynda before it slipped from radars.

Source: Legit.ng