Roof of Popular International Airport Collapses, Chaos Erupts

A roof has collapsed at a popular Brit holiday hotspot airport sparking chaos in the arrivals hall.

Debris and glass were seen cascading from the roof of the Son Sant Joan Airport in Majorca this afternoon as staff tried calming terrified passengers.

Pictures of the shocking scene show shattered glass on the floor and smashed up vending machines.

While crowds are seen gathered in a corner of the airport to avoid the mass of debris scattered across the floor.

A "loud bang" was heard before streams of glass and roof material tumbled to the ground.

Passengers were rushed to safety, while police cordoned off the area to investigate the incident.

Airport workers said afterwards it was a “miracle” no-one had been seriously injured.

The incident happened after a piece of debris fell and tore through the airport's roof raising concerns of the structure's safety, said Spanish airportsauthority AENA.

An AENA spokesman told local press: “People in charge of the airport are already analysing what happened in order to adopt the appropriate measures and to determine responsibilities if necessary.”

Airport security staff cleared the affected area as holidaymakers watched on from nearby.

One English-speaking woman could be overheard saying: ‘Oh my God’ as a cloud of dust rose from the ground where part of the roof had fallen.

Meanwhile, local Juan Antonio Bauza dubbed Palma Airport “the worst in Spain” in a social media post this evening.

The sports reporter said on X: “I imagine someone will have to assume responsibility for this.”

Renovation works at the airport have been criticised by workers and air passengers.

In January, one of the building's panels fell to the ground causing dust and disruption.

One airport worker told local press at the time: “Neither employees or passengers could breathe and many people were slipping because of the dust on the ground.

“Having to work in these sorts of conditions is disgraceful.”

Another told Majorcan paper Diario de Mallorca: “Passengers had to put masks on because of the air contamination.”

An airport spokesperson said: "Airport officials are already analysing what happened to take appropriate measures and determine responsibility if necessary".

