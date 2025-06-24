The Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) mentioned in 2024 that several airport facilities and runways needed repairs

In line with that, the FAAN is now set to commence the renovation of one of the terminals at the Lagos International airport

This project is scheduled to commence soon and last between 12 and 24 months, but there are plans in place to keep operations ongoing

Plans have been put in place to commence a phased renovation at Terminal One at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Managing Director, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, announced this during a stakeholder engagement session.

Kuku noted that the renovation was long overdue, as it was one of the terminals mentioned for repairs months ago.

The renovation had been stalled by pending approvals and logistical issues, hence the delay in execution.

Speaking at the session hosted by the FAAN Directorate of Commercial and Business Development, and themed “Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainable Growth and Development”, Kuku shared details of the renovation exercise.

FAAN gives breakdown of scheduled repair

Kuku told the airport stakeholders and concessionaires in attendance that the planned upgrade would start with the departure area.

At that phase of the renovation, operations would be relocated temporarily to the arrival hall or a provisional departure facility.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Kuku clarified that the renovation would involve major upgrades, but stated that the terminal would not be demolished.

The phased renovation would last between one to two years, but structures and alternate plans would be put in place to keep operations ongoing.

This exercise is different from previous repairs that only targeted one runway or the other, and the FAAN MD assured the stakeholders that they would be carried along throughout the process and given prior notice of any major disruptions.

FAAN assures upgrade will align with global standards

The upgrade would improve the terminal facilities in line with global standards and increase capacity to handle the increasing international traffic, Kuku assured.

She disclosed that several brand-new jet bridges and conveyor belts had arrived in Nigeria and would soon be installed.

The upgrade would also address the issue of the narrow avio bridges currently in place, as they are unable to take multiple wide-body aircrafts per time.

FAAN halts lease approval as renovation commences

Mrs. Kuku noted that considering the duration of the exercise, it would be unfair to collect fees and renew leases, only to disrupt the operations.

All lease approvals would therefore be halted to allow room for planning to avoid, disruption and this, Kuku noted, was the reason for stakeholder engagement before commencing.

FAAN introduces cashless payment system

In related news, FAAN has introduced a cashless payment system across Nigerian airports.

Legit.ng reported that the authority has also revealed plans to increase tariffs for all service providers at Nigerian airports to boost revenue.

The boost in revenue will aid projects like the renovations and repairs across different airports.

