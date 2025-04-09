The roof of the iconic Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed during a merengue concert, leaving 98 dead and 160 injured

The roof of the renowned Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, collapsed on April 8 during a merengue concert, leaving at least 98 people dead and 160 injured.

Attended by prominent figures, including politicians and athletes, the event turned into chaos when the roof caved in around midnight.

Rescue crews worked tirelessly through the night, clearing debris and listening for faint cries for help, with hopes of finding more survivors.

Notable figures among the victims

Among the deceased were Nelsy Cruz, governor of Montecristi province and sister of MLB star Nelson Cruz, as well as former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel and Dominican baseball player Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera.

Merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the collapse occurred, remained missing, according to rescue officials. Pérez’s manager recounted the terrifying moment, stating that the roof’s sudden collapse initially felt like an earthquake.

Ongoing rescue efforts and investigation

Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations, confirmed that rescue teams continued to prioritise areas of the nightclub where sounds suggested possible survivors.

Firefighters removed debris and used equipment to drill through concrete in an effort to locate those trapped. The cause of the collapse remains unknown, and questions arose about the last inspection of the nightclub’s structure.

Community in mourning

Family members and friends gathered outside the nightclub, singing hymns and awaiting news of their loved ones.

President Luis Abinader visited the site and expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy, promising continued efforts to rescue survivors. Meanwhile, authorities set up a makeshift morgue, and hundreds of people lined up to donate blood in support of the victims.

Jet set nightclub responds to the incident

The nightclub’s owner, Antonio Espaillat, released a statement expressing devastation over the incident and pledged to cooperate with ongoing investigations.

Officials are yet to determine the structural issues that led to the collapse, with the Ministry of Public Works and local authorities under scrutiny.

Santo Domingo

The Dominican Republic, located on the island of Hispaniola in the Caribbean, shares its borders with Haiti and is known for its vibrant culture, beautiful landscapes, and rich history.

It is the second-largest Caribbean nation by area and population, with Santo Domingo as its capital. Renowned for its stunning beaches and resorts, the country also boasts diverse ecosystems, including mountains, rainforests, and mangroves.

The Dominican Republic is the birthplace of merengue and bachata music and has a thriving tourism industry. Its economy is supported by agriculture, trade, and services. The nation achieved independence in 1844 and has a strong cultural heritage.

