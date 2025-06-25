India Plane Crash: 5 Heroes Who Tried to Save Lives During Tragic Incident

In the aftermath of the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad, stories of courage and selflessness emerged from the rubble

From a pilot’s last-minute manoeuvre to trainee doctors leaping into action, these individuals risked everything to save lives

Their bravery stood as a powerful reminder that even in tragedy, humanity’s finest instincts can shine

In the wake of the tragic Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, five individuals stood out for their selfless courage and determination.

With the loss of at least 270 lives, these acts of heroism offered glimmers of hope amid the devastation.

Here are the five heroes whose actions made a difference:

1. Pilot who diverted the plane

A seasoned pilot with over 8,200 flying hours, Captain Sabharwal took decisive action when the aircraft experienced catastrophic failure. Issuing a mayday alert, he steered the Boeing 787 away from densely populated buildings and toward open grassland. Locals have credited him with saving dozens of families from certain death.

2. Trainee doctors who acted swiftly

As chaos erupted, Navin Chaudhary and fellow medical trainees sprang into action. After leaping from a burning dining area engulfed in flames, they noticed the aircraft’s tail lodged in the wreckage.

“There was fire and many were injured,” said Chaudhary.

Despite the trauma, they rushed to assist the injured, particularly in the ICU where patients were brought in with severe burns. Chaudhary added:

“I felt that as a doctor I could save someone’s life. I was safe. So I thought, whatever I can do, I should.”

Their quick response is believed to have prevented an even greater loss of life.

3. Senior Medical student among first responders

Another name etched in the hearts of many is Akshay Zala, a senior medical student who worked alongside Chaudhary. Though initial reports overlap, Zala’s persistence and frontline involvement in the emergency care unit further underscored the bravery of these student doctors.

Their ability to regroup and act in the face of disaster highlighted the vital role of medical professionals in crisis.

4. Emergency responders & local volunteers

Amid the smouldering debris, firefighters, NDRF teams, hospital staff, and locals toiled through the wreckage. They recovered bodies, rescued the trapped, and coordinated emergency care in extreme conditions.

Their unflagging determination played a pivotal role in managing the aftermath of one of the country’s deadliest air disasters.

5. Nanny who saved a child

In one of the most heart-rending accounts, a nanny’s presence of mind saved a toddler’s life. After the building caught fire, she acted immediately:

“She immediately took my daughter to a higher floor to avoid the smoke… she carefully climbed down one floor while keeping my daughter safe from the smoke,” said Dr Chanchal Bhandari, the child’s mother.

This nanny’s swift thinking amid panic protected a two-year-old from potential harm, a silent yet powerful act of heroism.

