The story of a Nigerian international student, Jamil Ezebuike, impregnating four female police officers in the United States has been discovered to be false

A US-based content creator, DNVlogsLife TV, debunked the story using evidence from Google images

The evidence from Google showed that the image of the alleged Nigerian was a man arrested during Martin Luther King Day parade in 2003

New Jersey, United States - Fresh facts have emerged about an alleged Nigerian student, Jamil Ezebuike, who was reportedly arrested for impregnating four female police officers in New Jersey, United States.

According to an American-based content creator, DNVlogsLife TV, Google shreds of evidence proved that the story is fake and has no resemblance of truth in it.

Fact emerges as reports claim Nigerian student impregnates 4 policewomen in US Photo Credit: David McNew/Getty Images

This was contained in a video shared by an X user, @olumuyiwaayo, on Wednesday, December 13.

Fact-checking the photos

A Google image check on the supposed Nigerian, Ezekiel, was a photo of an American man arrested following a peaceful Martin Luther King Day parade on January 20, 2003, in Los Angeles, California.

He is not a Nigerian, his arrest had nothing to do with pregnancy and he was arrested in Los Angeles, California not in New Jersey as the report claimed.

The photo images of the pregnant police officers also revealed that the policewomen have no connection with the arrested man in Los Angeles, California.

The police officer in a grey top, Lyndi Trischler, was pregnant in 2014 and became popular after she filed a federal complaint against the city, North Kentucky, saying the department illegally discriminated against her.

The second police officer is Jennifer Olivas, a patrol cop with the Marfa Police Department.

She was pregnant in 2019, hence has no connection with the report.

The third woman is a widow, who lost her husband, a police officer, Allen Jacobs in 2016.

The widow, Meghan did a photoshoot while pregnant with other police officers in South Carolina.

Conclusion

Running the photos on Google showed that the persons have no connection with the alleged incident of a Nigerian student impregnating four policewomen.

The story was also picked from a TikTok video of an unverified source.

The above pieces of evidence prove that the story is false and should be disregarded.

