A video has surfaced online and it has captured how a sick elderly woman was maltreated by four health workers in the United Kingdom

This comes after the Nigerian caregivers were jailed for the physical abuse of the late patient report claimed suffered from dementia

The patient's family took swift action by presenting the video as evidence to care home authorities and law enforcement, and this has resulted in the caregivers' ordeal in the UK

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A video that has gone viral has captured how Nigerian caregivers named Ame Tunkara, age 33, Morounranti Adefila, age 43, Danny Ohen, age 39, and Bridget Aideyan, age 49, who were sentenced to prison in December 2023 for physical abuse of an 89-year-old elderly patient suffering from dementia have surfaced online.

The four health workers have been jailed in the UK after they were caught on CCTV physically and emotionally abusing an elderly patient. Photo credit: @PhenoReporters

Source: Twitter

How camera captured health workers maltreating 89-year-old woman

Meanwhile, law enforcement disclosed that the workers were captured on camera mistreating an 89-year-old woman who has vascular dementia and is unable to communicate.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

BBC reported that in February 2020, the family of the woman covertly placed a camera in her living space and documented video content spanning four days upon observing bruising on her arm.

The footage revealed further the instances of the woman being handled roughly, struck with a pillow and subjected to undignified and disrespectful treatment.

Sadly, the woman passed away in October, prompting a police official to remark that “she should not have spent any of her remaining years suffering such ill-treatment.”

The footage, which was captured for over four days showed the caregivers rough handling the 89-year-old elderly patient.

More details of the viral clip

The Punch reported on Thursday, January 18, 2024, that the grandchildren of the patient took the video evidence to the care home managers, the Care Quality Commission, and the West Midlands Police.

While Ame Tunkara and Morountaro Adefila were found guilty of ill-treatment and wilful neglect and sentenced on December 8, 2023, to four months in prison, Danny Ohen and Bridget Aideyan were also found guilty of the same offences and sentenced to six months and four months, respectively, on November 14.

Watch the video here:

Nigerian student arrested for impregnating 4 female police officers in US? Fact Emerges

In another report, the story of a Nigerian international student, Jamil Ezebuike, impregnating four female police officers in the United States has been discovered to be false.

A US-based content creator, DNVlogsLife TV, debunked the story using evidence from Google images.

The evidence from Google showed that the image of the alleged Nigerian was a man arrested during the Martin Luther King Day parade in 2003.

Source: Legit.ng