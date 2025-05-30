On 7 May 2025, Prophet Ogyatana made a bold prophecy, predicting that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) would defeat Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final

His vision, which includes PSG scoring first and potential difficulties in extra time, remains unconfirmed as fans eagerly await the match on 31 May

With the final approaching, football enthusiasts and followers of the pastor’s teachings are keen to see whether his prediction will come true

On 7 May 2025, Prophet Ogyatana made a striking prediction regarding the upcoming UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Milan.

In a shared video, the prophet declared that PSG would emerge victorious in the prestigious tournament.

Prophet Predicts Winner of Champions League Between PSG and Inter Milan, Mentions What Will Happen. Photo credit: DrOgyatana/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Champions league final 2025: Will PSG fulfill the prophecy?

During his prophecy, Prophet Agyatana stated:

“Inter Milan and PSG will go to the finals and PSG will eventually win the Champions League. I heard in the realms of the spirit that one who has never won it before will win it.”

As the match is set to be played on 31 May, his prediction remains in motion awaiting the outcome of the match.

The prophet also envisioned the match’s progression, predicting that PSG would score first. He warned that if the game extended into extra time, it would become significantly challenging.

“In the realms of the spirit, I saw a goal. PSG will score a goal first. The game will be difficult if it gets into extra time as I saw in the realms of the spirit,” he stated.

Football fans await match outcome

As anticipation builds ahead of the final, fans and followers of Pastor Agyatana’s teachings eagerly await the match’s result to see if his prophecy will align with reality.

If his vision proves accurate, it could further spark discussions about the role of spiritual foresight in sports.

With the Champions League trophy on the line, all eyes will be on PSG and Inter Milan as they battle for European glory, and whether Pastor Agyatana’s prediction will be realized.

See the video of the prediction here.

About Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is Europe’s premier club football competition, organized annually by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

Established in 1955 as the European Cup and rebranded in 1992, it brings together the continent’s top clubs to compete for one of the most prestigious trophies in the sport.

The tournament features a group stage followed by knockout rounds, culminating in a grand final that determines the champions of Europe. Winning the Champions League is considered the pinnacle of success for any European club.

Major Prophet makes prediction ahead of 2027 Nigerian elections

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a striking prophecy ahead of the 2027 Nigerian general elections, renowned pastor Major Prophet warned that political parties would attempt to buy religious endorsements, influencing the nation's clergy in unprecedented ways.

Major Prophet claimed that politicians would seek to sway religious leaders, turning places of worship into platforms for campaign endorsements.

He described a scenario where bishops and pastors would publicly declare support for candidates, often under financial incentives.

Source: Legit.ng