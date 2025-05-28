Ghana head coach Otto Addo is targeting a vital victory against Nigeria as both teams clash today, May 28, in the Unity Cup

The match will kick off at 7pm at the GTech Community Stadium in Brentford, London, as part of the ongoing four-nation tournament

Ghana and Nigeria are set to reignite their historic football rivalry, with the Super Eagles having won their last encounter 2-1

Otto Addo announced his 23-man squad to face Nigeria in the Unity Cup on Monday, May 26.

Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) and Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth), two of Ghana's most influential forwards, were conspicuously missing from the list.

The former Borussia Dortmund assistant manager included four home-based players in the squad to face the Super Eagles.

Ghana manager Otto Addo following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match against Korea Republic in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Addo says the match is a must-win

Black Stars manager Otto Addo says the match against the Super Eagles at the Unity Cup is more than a friendly.

According to Africasoccer, the 49-year-old revealed that beating Nigeria will make the people of Ghana proud and boost the nation's confidence.

The former Hannover 96 player said his previous loss to the Super Eagles still hurts him to date.

He said both teams would be seeking to stamp their dominance as the giant of West Africa. He said:

"I am excited this match is happening. Besides, the last time we played Nigeria, my team lost by 2-1; so I want to beat the Super Eagles.

“Everyone is aware what this match is all about, surely, it’s a friendly game, but it’s not really a friendly game.

"This game presents Ghana an opportunity to restore pride, to fuel the passion of the fans, and to remind the continent that the Black Stars are still a force to reckon with."

Jordan Ayew of Ghana during the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations match against Egypt at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Time to rebuild- Addo

Otto Addo has stated clearly that the Unity Cup presents an opportunity to build a formidable team.

According to ModernGhana, the former Ghana international revealed that his inclusion of U20 AFCON players and other younger players was to give them a platform to prove their worth.

He stressed that the results of the four-nation tournament would determine who would be called up for their crucial qualifiers against Chad and Mali in September. He said:

"We are looking beyond individuals and focusing on building a strong team for the future, that is why I have decided to give many of these younger players a chance to play and prove themselves to make them a key part of my team going forward."

Addo consoles Kudus

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo walked to Mohammed Kudus to console him after the West Ham United star missed a penalty in the defeat to Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars were hoping to end the qualifiers in style after a disappointing qualifying campaign that saw the former African champions fail to qualify for Morocco.

Kudus was presented with the opportunity of salvaging a point for the Black Stars in the final minute of the match against Niger, after winning a penalty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng