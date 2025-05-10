In what could be described as a move against immigrants, Kemi Badenoch has introduced a new deportation bill in the UK that seeks to drastically tighten immigration

The bill includes deportation of foreign criminals, tougher visa rules, and disapplication of the Human Rights Act in immigration matters

Badenoch, as seen in a TikTok video, urged the Labour Party to support the legislation, criticizing the opposition for blocking past immigration reforms

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Kemi Badenoch, the British Conservative Party leader, has introduced a deportation bill aimed at overhauling the UK’s immigration system.

Badenoch: "Our country is a home, not a hotel"

Kemi Badenoch tackles immigrants, lists new UK rules for them. Photo credit: Kemi Badenoch

Source: Facebook

In a criticism to the Labour Party, Badenoch called for cross-party support for the proposed legislation, which she said will tackle abuses, lower immigration numbers, and strengthen national security.

The new deportation bill proposes several stringent measures, including the deportation of all foreign criminals, mandatory age checks for asylum seekers, strict visa rules, the disapplication of the Human Rights Act in immigration cases, and the introduction of repayable asylum support.

Notably, the bill also seeks to deny immigrants automatic British citizenship and permanent residency if they have relied on the country's benefits.

Badenoch urged the ruling party in the UK, the Labour Party (LP), to back the deportation bill.

The bill has already stirred political debate, with Labour dismissing the proposals as overly aggressive, while Conservative supporters applaud the tough stance as long overdue in the face of mounting immigration concerns.

In a video shared on TikTok, Kemi Badenoch said:

"Labour has blocked every single measure we’ve put forward to cut immigration and stop abuse of the system.

"Now they’re pushing one half-arsed proposal — it’s weak, it won’t work. It’s time they stopped playing games and backed our Deportation bill."

Features of Badenoch’s bold deportation bill

Badenoch presses Labour Party to back tough immigration law. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Kemi Badenoch

Source: Facebook

What Conservative's deportation bill will offer, Badenoch listed them below;

1. Deport all foreign criminals.

2. Mandatory age checks: "No more pretending to be kids," she said.

3. Tougher visa rules and salary thresholds

4. Disapply the Human Rights Act to immigration cases

5. Make asylum support repayable

"And no permanent right to stay in the UK. If you have relied on benefits,until that's law.

"We wont fix this, Labour should adopt it now. It's time to get tough. That's what the Conservative deportation bill delivers and we are going to go further. Our country is a home, not a hotel," Badenoch concluded.

Watch Kemi Badenoch's full video here:

Kemi Badenoch likely to be replaced

Legit.ng earlier reported that unrest within the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party has intensified as poll ratings for the party dropped ahead of next week’s local elections, raising questions about Kemi Badenoch’s leadership.

Badenoch, who has served as Tory leader for six months, faced criticism for focusing on issues deemed irrelevant to the party’s current challenges.

According to Bloomberg, polls indicated that her performance has been poor, with critics highlighting her emphasis on opposing “left-wing nonsense”, such as excessive regulation and identity politics, rather than presenting detailed policy frameworks.

Read more about Kemi Badenoch here:

UK parliament mentions Kemi Badenoch's annual salary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that from April 2025, UK MPs received a base salary of £93,904 (Over 200 million), along with expenses for office operations, staff employment, accommodation, and travel.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) has overseen MPs' pay and expenses since 2011, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Additional financial support, including 'Short Money' and 'Cranborne Money,' is allocated to opposition parties to assist in their parliamentary duties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng