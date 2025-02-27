UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has decided to cut foreign aid and redirect funds toward national priorities, particularly defense

Starmer dismissed claims that Kemi Badenoch influenced his decision, stating he had not considered her proposal and calling her efforts a "desperate search for relevance"

The move aligns with NATO discussions after Donald Trump urged Europe to take greater responsibility for its own security

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed plans to reduce the country's foreign aid budget, redirecting funds toward national priorities such as defense.

The decision comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent calls for European nations to take greater responsibility for their own security.

Starmer ridiculed Badenoch for passing herself as the saviour of Western civilisation. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on the policy shift, Starmer dismissed claims that Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch played a role in influencing his decision.

Recently, Badenoch had publicly urged the government to cut foreign aid, asserting that the funds could be better allocated to pressing domestic concerns.

“Over the weekend, I suggested to the prime minister that he cut the aid budget, and I’m pleased that he accepted my advice,” Badenoch stated.

However, Starmer swiftly refuted any suggestion that Badenoch’s comments had influenced his approach.

“I am not going to let the opposition leader down gently. She didn’t feature in my thinking at all. I was so busy over the weekend I didn’t even see her proposal. I think she has appointed herself the savior of Western civilization. It is a desperate search for relevance,” he remarked.

UK adjusts sail to Trump's wind

The decision to cut foreign aid marks a significant shift in the UK’s spending priorities, particularly as global economic pressures and geopolitical tensions mount.

President Trump has asked European countries to step up their funding for defence. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

With heightened concerns over European defense capabilities, the government has signaled a stronger commitment to bolstering national security. The move also aligns with broader discussions among NATO allies, particularly after Trump’s remarks, which suggested that European nations should take greater financial responsibility for their defense rather than relying on the U.S.

Critics of the aid reduction argue that the UK has a long-standing commitment to international development, and cutting the budget could have far-reaching consequences for humanitarian efforts worldwide. Proponents, on the other hand, believe that redirecting funds to defense and domestic concerns is a necessary step given the evolving global security landscape.

Badenoch proposes 15-year wait for British citizenship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Conservative Party had proposed that immigrants should wait at least 15 years before becoming eligible for British citizenship.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch urged the government to implement stricter measures to ensure citizenship is granted only to those who demonstrate “a real commitment” to Britain.

Mrs Badenoch argued that the current pace of immigration is too quick, hindering meaningful integration. She called for the time immigrants must live in the UK before becoming eligible for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) to be doubled from five years to ten. Additionally, those with ILR would need to wait five years, rather than one, before applying for citizenship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng