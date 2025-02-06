The Conservative Party proposed that immigrants should wait at least 15 years to become eligible for British citizenship

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch emphasised the need for immigrants to show "a real commitment" to Britain, criticising the current pace of immigration

Dame Angela Eagle of the Labour Party responded by accusing the Conservatives of losing control of the borders during their 14 years in power

London, UK – The Conservative Party has proposed that immigrants should wait at least 15 years before becoming eligible for British citizenship.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch urged the Government to implement stricter measures to ensure citizenship is granted only to those who demonstrate “a real commitment” to Britain.

After Becoming Citizen of UK, Kemi Badenoch Proposes 15-Year Wait for British Citizenship

Stricter requirements for citizenship

Mrs Badenoch argued that the current pace of immigration is too quick, hindering meaningful integration.

She called for the time immigrants must live in the UK before becoming eligible for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) to be doubled from five years to ten.

Additionally, those with ILR would need to wait five years, rather than one, before applying for citizenship.

New conditions for ILR applicants would include proof of never having claimed benefits, no criminal record, and being a “net contributor” to the UK economy.

Tighter immigration policies

In a BBC interview, Mrs Badenoch declined to provide figures on the potential reduction in immigration, stating that her proposal was “the right thing to do.”

The announcement comes as the Conservatives attempt to regain support with a tough stance on immigration ahead of next week's parliamentary debate on the Government’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.

Opposition response

Dame Angela Eagle, the minister for border security, criticised the Conservatives, stating they had “lost control of our borders” during their 14 years in power.

She argued that the Conservatives’ proposals were either existing measures or reversals of their own policies, reflecting the party's chaotic approach to immigration.

Shettima drags Kemi Badenoch

Legit.ng reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima has criticized UK Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch for remarks he described as disparaging toward Nigeria.

Badenoch, a UK MP of Nigerian descent, sparked controversy in 2022 when she accused Nigerian politicians of misusing public funds.

These comments resurfaced following her election as the UK Conservative Party leader in November 2024.

