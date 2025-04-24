Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the doctor of Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, has narrated the last moments of the pontiff

According to Dr Alfieri, 88-year-old Pope Francis died without suffering on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025

The doctor said Pope Francis had his eyes open and was breathing with oxygen but he did not respond when called

Vatican City, Italy - Pope Francis’ doctor, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, who coordinated the pontiff’s five-week hospital treatment for double pneumonia has shared the final moments of the head of the Catholic church.

Legit.ng recalls that Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025.

Pope Francis' doctor says pontiff died 'without suffering' Photo credit: Vatican Pool

Source: Getty Images

Dr Alfieri said Pope Francis had his eyes open and was breathing with oxygen, but was unresponsive.

“He died without suffering, at home.’’

Pope Francis returned to the Vatican on March 23, 2025, after two months in the hospital to allow him to rest and fully recover.

As reported by the Washington Post, Alfieri was alerted at 5:30 a.m. Monday by Francis’ health care assistant, Massimiliano Strappetti.

Pope Francis’ aide said the pontiff was stricken and needed to be taken to the hospital.

The doctor arrived at Pope Francis’ residence 20 minutes later.

“I went into his room, and he had his eyes open. I noted that he did not have respiratory issues, so I tried to call him but he did not respond,’’

Alfieri added that Pope Francis’ lungs were clear and he was receiving supplemental oxygen.

“He also did not respond to stimuli, even painful ones. At that moment I understood there was nothing more to do. He was in a coma.’’

The doctor said two hours after falling ill, the pope died, having suffered a stroke.

Dr. Alfieri further stated that Cardinal Pietro Parolin arrived and said the rosary over the body, accompanied by the papal household staff.

“I gave him a caress, as a farewell,’’

