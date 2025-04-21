Shortly after Pope has been confirmed dead by the Vatican, a 900-year-old prophecy that claims Judgement Day will occur in 2027 and that he may be the last pope

The ancient text, discovered in the Vatican’s archives, allegedly predicts a series of popes, ending with the destruction of Rome and divine judgement

While some speculate on its relevance, scholars dismiss the prophecy as a forgery, citing biblical warnings against predicting the Second Coming

Following confirmation from the Vatican that Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, new interest has reignited in a 900-year-old book, “The Prophecy of the Popes”, which allegedly predicts that Judgement Day will occur in 2027 and that Pope Francis may be the last leader of the Catholic Church.

The text, attributed to Irish bishop Saint Malachy, was reportedly discovered in 1590 by Benedictine monk Arnold Wion and is preserved in the Vatican’s Secret Archives.

The book contains 112 Latin phrases, each believed to correspond to the reigns of different Catholic popes, beginning with Celestine II.

One passage, tied to Pope Sixtus V, reads: “Axle in the midst of a sign.” Scholars believe this refers to his tenure occurring 442 years after the first pope’s reign, suggesting the world could end another 442 years later—in 2027.

Pope Francis’ health and the last prophecy

Before his death, Pope Francis had been hospitalised for a month, receiving treatment for double pneumonia. His deteriorating health has led some to speculate on the prophecy’s final passage, which states:

"In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church there will reign Peter the Roman, who will feed his flock amid many tribulations, after which the seven-hilled city will be destroyed, and the dreadful Judge will judge the people. The End."

The “seven-hilled city” is widely believed to refer to Rome, leading some to theorise that Francis’ successor—potentially Peter the Roman—will preside over the Church before its destruction.

Scholarly skepticism and biblical warnings

Despite its intrigue, modern scholars dispute the book’s authenticity, arguing it was likely a cryptic forgery crafted for political gain.

The text has also appeared in popular fiction, including Steve Berry’s 2005 novel The Third Secret and James Rollins’ 2009 novel The Doomsday Key.

Additionally, biblical teachings warn against predicting the Second Coming of Christ. Matthew 24:36 states:

"But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father alone."

As such, experts caution against taking the prophecy literally, reminding believers that Judgement Day’s timing remains unknown.

