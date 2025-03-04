Pope Francis' return to Argentina remains uncertain as the 88-year-old battles double pneumonia, while concerns over political divisions at home continue to discourage a visit

Despite more than 45 global trips during his papacy, Francis has avoided his homeland, with fears that his presence could deepen Argentina’s polarized political landscape.

Many Argentines still hope to welcome him back, though close aides suggest the pope has prioritized global unity over a homecoming, focusing on regions where the Church's presence is weaker

For over a decade, many Argentines have hoped Pope Francis would return to his homeland after leaving in 2013 to lead the Roman Catholic Church.

Now, as the 88-year-old battles double pneumonia and endures his longest hospital stay at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, that long-awaited visit is looking more unlikely than ever.

Why Pope Francis Has "Never Returned Home" Since 2013

Source: Getty Images

Despite making over 45 international trips as pope, including groundbreaking visits to Iraq, Mongolia, and the United Arab Emirates, Francis has yet to set foot back in Argentina.

His absence has fueled years of speculation, particularly given the country’s deeply divided political landscape.

“It’s always been one of the unanswered questions of his papacy. Any visit risks being turned into a political event, with rival factions using his presence to push their own agendas", said Jimmy Burns, author of Francis, Pope of Good Promise.

Some believe that’s exactly why Francis has avoided a homecoming. With Argentina’s sharp divisions between conservatives and Peronists, the pope has likely wanted to avoid the perception of taking sides.

Guillermo Marco, who previously served as spokesperson for Francis during his time as Archbishop of Buenos Aires, described the missed visit as a “lost opportunity” for the country.

“He would have loved to come back in a simple way, just to spend time with the people and hold a mass,” Marco said. “But he knows that there are people who would try to turn it into something bigger than just a visit.”

The timing hasn’t helped either. Argentina’s political scene has been volatile, with the current president, Javier Milei, once famously referring to Francis as “the devil’s representative on Earth,” though their relationship has improved since Milei took office. Some still believe the pope’s presence could have helped ease political tensions.

“There’s a real split in opinion,” said Sergio Rubin, co-author of *The Jesuit*, a biography of the pope. “Some people think his visit could have helped calm the divisions in the country.”

But others suggest Francis has focused his energy on reaching parts of the world where the Church has been less established, prioritizing unity on a global scale over returning home.

“I’m sure Argentina is always on his mind and in his heart,” said Rogelio Pfirter, Argentina’s former ambassador to the Vatican. “But one of his biggest achievements has been making his papacy about the whole world.”

Back in Buenos Aires, many ordinary people still hope to welcome Francis home.

“I feel sad he hasn’t come back,” said Claudia Nudel, attending a recent mass held to pray for the pope’s health.

“I would have loved to see him return,” added Silvia Leda, 70. “But what matters most is what he continues to do for the world.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng