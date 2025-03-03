A psychotic Nigerian armed robber and crack illicit drug dealer has escaped deportation from the United Kingdom

A UK court shared the criminal from being deported from the country after he claimed he is "demonic possessed"

The criminal appealed the deportation order on human rights grounds that he is suffering from demonic "possession"

London, United Kingdom - A court in the United Kingdom has spared a psychotic Nigerian armed robber and crack illicit drug dealer from deportation.

The Nigerian man was saved from deportation because he would be considered “possessed” in the African country.

As reported by The Telegraph, the criminal was jailed for seven years for carrying out an armed robbery on a brothel in 2011.

He was also imprisoned for seven years later for supplying crack illicit drugs.

A judge has ruled that the criminal should be allowed to stay in the UK because he believes he is possessed and treatment in Nigeria is not good enough.

It was gathered that the case is the latest example of migrants or convicted foreign criminals using human rights laws to remain in the UK or halt their deportations.

A deportation order was made more than 10 years ago in April 2014, but he appealed on human rights grounds.

The court heard that a report prepared by Amnesty International for this appeal said:

“It is our assessment that on return to Nigeria [the appellant] is likely ... to encounter widespread attitudes that confirm and amplify his belief in demonic forces and witchcraft as being at the root of his problems.

“He is, moreover, at substantial risk of being identified as suffering from demonic forces and faces a resultant risk of being targeted as a result.”

A doctor found the appellant “suffered from a trauma-related disorder with psychotic features”.

The doctor’s report show that the Nigerian man experienced intrusive memories and nightmares and was preoccupied with demonic forces “playing tricks with his mind”.

The Nigerian man’s sleep was affected in a pathological manner, and he claimed that demons prevented him from moving when he woke up.

Legit.ng also reported that the UK arrested 609 migrants in January, 2025, for illegal working, a 73% rise from December, targeting 828 locations nationwide.

The crackdown is part of broader immigration reforms, including proposed stricter citizenship rules and hotel closures for asylum seekers.

Hauwa Uthman, Nigerian immigration lawyer says UK’s stricter immigration policies could impact Nigerians seeking to relocate.

UK tribunal orders deportation of Nigerian pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a popular Nigerian-born pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, lost his deportation case against the United Kingdom (UK) government.

Legit.ng reports that with this development, Pastor Adegboyega is now very likely going to be deported from the UK.

Pastor Adegboyega's parish, Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church Nation, was shut down over an alleged £1.87 million fraud.

