The United Kingdom has intensified its crackdown on illegal working, leading to the arrest of 609 migrants in January alone, according to the Home Office.

This marks a significant 73% increase compared to the previous month, as enforcement teams conducted raids on 828 locations, including nail salons, car washes, and restaurants.

The initiative aims to address illegal immigration and reduce the number of people working without proper documentation.

Home Office defends publication of arrests

Home Office Minister Dame Angela Eagle defended the government’s decision to release images of the arrests, describing it as a way to convey the realities of working illegally in the UK.

She stated:

“It is essential to show what we are doing and send a clear message to those being misled about the situation in the UK by people smugglers.”

The Minister also emphasised the government’s commitment to enforcing immigration laws compassionately while ensuring consequences for those who violate them.

The arrested individuals reportedly entered the UK through various means, including crossing the Channel or overstaying legally obtained visas. Raids were carried out in diverse locations, from vape shops in Cheshire to a grocery warehouse in South London.

LP takes action amid mounting pressure

The government’s focus on illegal immigration comes as MPs prepare to debate the proposed Border Security, Asylum, and Immigration Bill in the House of Commons.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp criticised the bill, calling it a “weak measure that won’t effectively address the issue of illegal crossings.”

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party has suggested amendments to the bill, proposing stricter requirements for migrants seeking indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

If approved, these changes would extend the waiting period for citizenship applications from one to five years after obtaining indefinite leave.

The crackdown is also part of a broader strategy to reduce the number of hotels housing asylum seekers. Dame Angela revealed that nine of the 218 hotels currently used for this purpose would be closed by the end of March.

Illegal immigrant influx spikes despite crackdown

Since the Labour government took office in July, immigration enforcement officers have conducted over 5,424 visits, resulting in 3,930 arrests. Employers found guilty of hiring undocumented workers face fines of up to £60,000 per worker.

Despite these measures, the influx of migrants continues, with 1,098 people arriving in the UK on small boats in January alone.

To deter illegal immigration, the government launched social media campaigns in Vietnam and Albania, highlighting the harsh realities faced by those entering the UK illegally, including debt, exploitation, and poor living conditions.

The government’s stance on illegal immigration remains a divisive issue within the Labour Party. While some party members advocate for stricter enforcement, others call for more legal pathways and a focus on the positive contributions of migrants.

The debate is likely to continue as the proposed immigration bill moves through the legislative process.

