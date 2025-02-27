An 18-year-old American woman has been arrested in Paris, France, after she was accused of hurling her newborn child reportedly “with the umbilical cord” still attached out of a hotel window

The incident unfolded around 6 a.m. Monday, February 24, when the mother allegedly threw her baby from the second-floor window of an Ibis Styles hotel

Legit.ng gathered that despite being rushed to the hospital, the newborn succumbed to the brutal injuries

Paris, France - An American woman reportedly threw her newborn out of a hotel window in Paris, France, killing the baby.

As reported by Sky News, the baby is believed to have been thrown from the second floor of the hotel in the 20th arrondissement on Monday morning, February 24, 2025.

The young woman, who was not named, was taken to hospital to undergo an operation after giving birth and was subsequently placed under police custody, the Paris Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement, according to CNN.

The newborn—"with the umbilical cord"—was thrown from an Ibis Style hotel, Le Parisien reported.

A police source told French magazine Paris Match:

"The investigation is under way and the precise circumstances of this tragedy remain to be established."

The child protection police unit has been tasked with investigating the case as a killing of a minor under 15 years old.

The prosecutor's office said the incident is also being looked into as a possible "case of pregnancy denial." A case of pregnancy denial is a condition in which a woman is either unaware of or in denial about her pregnancy until labour.

Paris incident: US embassy reacts

The US embassy in Paris told the press that it was aware of reports of the arrest and was “closely monitoring" the case.

The embassy said:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the recent tragedy involving the loss of a young life."

